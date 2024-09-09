GTA 6 sparks fan frenzy as new rumour suggests potential release delay to 2026

A potential delay in the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has sparked concern among fans, with no official updates from Rockstar Games since December 2023. Speculation about a delay has been circulating for some time, and recent rumours have intensified these worries. On August 8, 2024, a report by @billsyliamgta on X claimed that GTA 6 has been internally delayed, according to sources within Rockstar Games.

Rumours of a Mid-2026 Release

The report suggests that the game, initially expected to launch in 2025, may now be pushed to mid-2026. Additionally, the rumour indicates that a PC version of the game might not be available until 12 to 18 months after the console release. This news has prompted a wave of reactions from the online gaming community, with fans expressing a mix of disbelief, frustration, and resignation.

Fan Reactions and Community Response

One fan, @CreatveMonster, questioned the delay with a post featuring crying emojis, while another content creator, @TylariousYT, simply stated, "As predicted," reflecting the sentiment of those who had already anticipated a delay. These reactions highlight the divided opinions within the GTA fan base, where some are bracing themselves for a delay, and others remain sceptical about the rumour's accuracy.

Despite the buzz generated by this report, it is important to note that no official confirmation has been provided by Rockstar Games. The information, while intriguing, should be treated as speculative until the developers make an official announcement. The delay rumour has not been substantiated by any verifiable sources, which leaves room for doubt among the gaming community.

An insider known as MAGG shared on an XNC Podcast episode that fans might see the second trailer for GTA 6 during the Game Awards in December 2024. If true, this trailer could provide more clarity about the game's release timeline and potentially confirm or refute the delay rumour.

Until Rockstar Games makes an official statement, the release date of GTA 6 remains uncertain. Fans are encouraged to remain patient and cautious, as rumours and speculation continue to circulate. The possibility of a delay to 2026, while concerning, is still unverified and should be approached with careful consideration.