GTA 6 still on track for fall 2025 release; GTA 5 surpasses 205 million sales

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise have been waiting eagerly for the release of GTA 6, and they will need to hold on a little longer, as Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, confirmed that the next instalment is still scheduled for release in Fall 2025. The update came during Take-Two's Q2 2025 earnings presentation, where CEO Strauss Zelnick provided insights into the company's performance and highlighted the continued success of GTA 5.

GTA 5's Impressive Sales and Longevity

GTA 5 has remained a dominant force in the gaming world, even 11 years after its initial release. Take-Two revealed that the game has surpassed 205 million copies sold globally, marking a notable increase from the 200 million reported just a few months ago in August 2024. Despite the game's age, GTA 5 continues to attract new players, with its enduring popularity largely driven by its online component, GTA Online. Rockstar Games continues to support this mode with new updates, including a major Winter DLC set for release in December 2024.

Originally launched in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, GTA 5 has since been ported to multiple platforms, including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and the current-generation PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, where it has been enhanced for improved performance. The game's impressive longevity is further demonstrated by the fact that it remains the best-selling title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, which has now sold over 435 million copies across all instalments.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Sees Steady Growth

While GTA 5 continues to perform well, Take-Two also shared updates on other Rockstar Games titles, including Red Dead Redemption 2. This title saw a rise in sales, reaching 67 million copies, up from 65 million reported in the previous quarter. The Red Dead Redemption series as a whole now stands at 92 million copies sold.

As the gaming world looks ahead to GTA 6, the success of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 showcases the ongoing strength of Rockstar Games' portfolio.