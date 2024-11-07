GTA 6 still on track for fall 2025 release; GTA 5 surpasses 205 million sales
Take-Two Interactive confirmed GTA 6 will launch in Fall 2025, while GTA 5 continues its success, reaching over 205 million copies sold worldwide.
Fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise have been waiting eagerly for the release of GTA 6, and they will need to hold on a little longer, as Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, confirmed that the next instalment is still scheduled for release in Fall 2025. The update came during Take-Two's Q2 2025 earnings presentation, where CEO Strauss Zelnick provided insights into the company's performance and highlighted the continued success of GTA 5.
GTA 5's Impressive Sales and Longevity
GTA 5 has remained a dominant force in the gaming world, even 11 years after its initial release. Take-Two revealed that the game has surpassed 205 million copies sold globally, marking a notable increase from the 200 million reported just a few months ago in August 2024. Despite the game's age, GTA 5 continues to attract new players, with its enduring popularity largely driven by its online component, GTA Online. Rockstar Games continues to support this mode with new updates, including a major Winter DLC set for release in December 2024.
Originally launched in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, GTA 5 has since been ported to multiple platforms, including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and the current-generation PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, where it has been enhanced for improved performance. The game's impressive longevity is further demonstrated by the fact that it remains the best-selling title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, which has now sold over 435 million copies across all instalments.
Red Dead Redemption 2 Sees Steady Growth
While GTA 5 continues to perform well, Take-Two also shared updates on other Rockstar Games titles, including Red Dead Redemption 2. This title saw a rise in sales, reaching 67 million copies, up from 65 million reported in the previous quarter. The Red Dead Redemption series as a whole now stands at 92 million copies sold.
As the gaming world looks ahead to GTA 6, the success of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 showcases the ongoing strength of Rockstar Games' portfolio.
