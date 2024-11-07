Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 still on track for fall 2025 release; GTA 5 surpasses 205 million sales

GTA 6 still on track for fall 2025 release; GTA 5 surpasses 205 million sales

Take-Two Interactive confirmed GTA 6 will launch in Fall 2025, while GTA 5 continues its success, reaching over 205 million copies sold worldwide.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 07 2024, 12:00 IST
Icon
GTA 5 hidden gems: 5 secret locations you must check out
GTA 6
1/5 Clock Tower Vantage Point: Situated on the west side of Los Santos, the Clock Tower offers players a unique vantage point overlooking the entire city. Accessible via air transport, players can climb ladders to reach the topmost level, providing a 360-degree view perfect for strategic shooting and cover against air vehicles. The functioning clock adds a realistic touch to the experience, enhancing the immersive world of GTA 5. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Los Santos Airport Bunker: This hidden bunker at Los Santos airport provides a secluded location for players to hide or evade authorities. Accessed either through a roof hatch or back doors, the bunker contains interactive elements like vending machines and a water cooler. Despite being labeled "Authorized Personnel Only," it offers a curious space that hints at potential narrative integration, contributing to the intrigue of exploration. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Hidden Mine: Located in the mountainous region of the map, the secret mine tunnel presents an expansive and mysterious environment. Accessible by detonating wooden doors, players encounter a network of tunnels branching off in different directions. Discovering a dead body triggers the "Murder Mystery" side mission, adding depth to the exploration experience and unlocking game enhancements like camera filters. (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Large Hotel Swimming Pool: Concealed within a central Los Santos hotel, the large swimming pool offers an unexpected oasis for players to enjoy. Accessed through the hotel's interior, the area features elegant design elements and palm trees, providing a picturesque backdrop for shooting scenarios in GTA Online. Its visibility from above adds to its allure as a hidden gem within the city. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Secret Cave Bunker: Located on a remote island in the Pacific Ocean, this hidden bunker offers a secluded underground facility guarded by mercenaries and FBI agents. Accessible via water transport, players discover a garage-like base with various vehicles on display. Further exploration reveals a clandestine meeting area with sophisticated furnishings, adding to the intrigue of this covert location. (unsplash)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
GTA 6 remains on track for a Fall 2025 release, while GTA 5 hits 205 million sales. (Rockstar Games)

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise have been waiting eagerly for the release of GTA 6, and they will need to hold on a little longer, as Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, confirmed that the next instalment is still scheduled for release in Fall 2025. The update came during Take-Two's Q2 2025 earnings presentation, where CEO Strauss Zelnick provided insights into the company's performance and highlighted the continued success of GTA 5.

GTA 5's Impressive Sales and Longevity

GTA 5 has remained a dominant force in the gaming world, even 11 years after its initial release. Take-Two revealed that the game has surpassed 205 million copies sold globally, marking a notable increase from the 200 million reported just a few months ago in August 2024. Despite the game's age, GTA 5 continues to attract new players, with its enduring popularity largely driven by its online component, GTA Online. Rockstar Games continues to support this mode with new updates, including a major Winter DLC set for release in December 2024.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Steam launches new game recording tool: Capture, edit, and share gameplay easily without third-party apps

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Originally launched in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, GTA 5 has since been ported to multiple platforms, including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and the current-generation PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, where it has been enhanced for improved performance. The game's impressive longevity is further demonstrated by the fact that it remains the best-selling title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, which has now sold over 435 million copies across all instalments.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with Switch games, company confirms. Here's what we know

Red Dead Redemption 2 Sees Steady Growth

While GTA 5 continues to perform well, Take-Two also shared updates on other Rockstar Games titles, including Red Dead Redemption 2. This title saw a rise in sales, reaching 67 million copies, up from 65 million reported in the previous quarter. The Red Dead Redemption series as a whole now stands at 92 million copies sold.

Also read: GTA 6 leaks reveal expansive open world with unseen locations, evolving cities, and hidden mysteries

As the gaming world looks ahead to GTA 6, the success of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 showcases the ongoing strength of Rockstar Games' portfolio.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 12:00 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Steam launches new game recording tool

Steam launches new game recording tool: Capture, edit, and share gameplay easily without third-party apps
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with Switch games, company confirms. Here’s what we know
Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

How to obtain the explosive rifle in Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaks reveal expansive open world with unseen locations, evolving cities, and hidden mysteries
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 6: 100% Bonus Top-Up event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 6: Grab free diamonds from 100% Bonus Top-Up event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets