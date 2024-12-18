Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6: Take-Two CEO hints at 'Breathtaking' experience; Fans anticipate long wait for release

GTA 6: Take-Two CEO hints at 'Breathtaking' experience; Fans anticipate long wait for release

As GTA 6 fans eagerly await more updates, a new teaser from Take-Two Interactive fuels excitement, leaving gamers curious about what’s to come next.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 18 2024, 10:50 IST
Icon
GTA 6 leaked screenshots spark massive speculation: When will the long awaited trailer finally drop?
image caption
1/6 Fans of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) are eagerly waiting for the release of the second trailer, but the excitement is mixed with uncertainty as recent leaks get debunked. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
2/6 For months, GTA fans have speculated about the release of the second trailer using various theories like moon cycles, in-game license plates, and even magic 8-ball tattoos, but none have been successful so far. (Rockstar Games )
GTA 6
3/6 A new leak surfaced on December 1 when the official YouTube playlist for GTA 6's reveal trailer was updated, sparking hopes for an imminent release of the second trailer. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
4/6 However, it was revealed that the playlist update was caused by a bug on YouTube's end, not by any actual trailer update. The playlist is unlisted and receives updates frequently due to a bug. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/6 Despite this, fans still anticipate the release of the second trailer. With the anniversary of the first trailer approaching on December 4, the speculation about a release continues. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
6/6 While some fans hope for a trailer debut at the Game Awards on December 12, Rockstar Games is known for avoiding major industry events. The second trailer could come anytime before the end of 2025, as GTA 6 remains on track for release. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
Take-Two's teaser for GTA 6 has sparked excitement, while fans debate delays and anticipated release. (Rockstar Games)

Will GTA 6 live up to its immense hype? A recent teaser from Take-Two Interactive has reignited discussions about the highly anticipated release. While fans eagerly await the next trailer, the latest update adds to the excitement surrounding Rockstar Games' upcoming title.

CEO Hints at “Breathtaking” Experience

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick recently shared his thoughts on the new Grand Theft Auto during an interview with YouTuber Conner Mather. Although Zelnick refrained from revealing specific details, he described the game as a “breathtaking” experience. His choice of words further stoked anticipation, leaving fans eager for what lies ahead.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18: Here what's new at Winterlands Aurora Event

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The delays in releasing new content have split the fanbase. Some argue that Rockstar should take its time to perfect the game, while others express frustration at the lack of updates. Regardless of opinions, only Rockstar and Take-Two hold the keys to when the next glimpse of GTA 6 will arrive.

Also read: Lenovo set to launch Legion Go S handheld gaming console powered by SteamOS at CES 2025

Release Timeline Raises Questions

Industry insiders, including Jason Schreier, speculate on the release timeline, with many suggesting a potential launch in 2026. Schreier even mentioned being “shocked” if Rockstar manages a 2025 release. This speculation has added to fans' concerns about waiting longer for the game's debut.

Despite the frustration, fans continue to hold high expectations. The minimal hints from Take-Two and Rockstar point to GTA 6 being a groundbreaking experience in gaming. However, as with any major release, there remains a risk of unmet expectations.

Also read: PlayStation turns 30: Free PS Plus subscription and more

For now, the gaming community watches closely, debating every shred of information while waiting for that elusive second trailer. While the wait feels endless, Zelnick's confidence in the game's quality reassures fans that the final product will likely justify the long build-up. Whether 2025 or 2026 becomes the year of GTA 6, one thing is certain: the game's release will be a defining moment in gaming history.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Dec, 10:50 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Lenovo Legion Go S handheld gaming

Lenovo set to launch Legion Go S handheld gaming console powered by SteamOS at CES 2025
GTA 6

GTA 6 rumoured to shatter records as the most expensive video game ever produced- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 17: Here’s what coming with January 2025 Booyah Pass

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 17: Here’s what coming with January 2025 Booyah Pass
PlayStation 30th anniversary

PlayStation turns 30: Free PS Plus subscription and more
Epic Games holiday sale

Epic Games holiday sale: Claim 16 free games and enjoy huge discounts until January 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets