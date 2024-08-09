 GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call | Gaming News
Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that "Grand Theft Auto 6" is set to release in Fall 2025, with development progressing as planned. Here’s what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
Aug 09 2024, 10:31 IST
Icon
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
image caption
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call
icon View all Images
Take-Two Interactive reaffirms "GTA 6" is set for a Fall 2025 release, with no exact date yet. (Rockstar Games)

Take-Two Interactive has reaffirmed that "Grand Theft Auto 6" is scheduled for a Fall 2025 release. This information was initially announced in May 2024 during an earnings call, and Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, reiterated this timeline in the company's latest earnings call as shared by @videotechuk_ on X. Although no new details about the highly anticipated game were disclosed, the confirmation suggests that the project is progressing as planned, aiming for a release next year. However, the GTA 6 exact release date remains undisclosed.

Supporting Documents Confirm Timeline

The documents from Take-Two's August 2024 earnings call also support the Fall 2025 release window for "GTA 6." A future lineup table in the company's Q1 2025 earnings report lists the game for release in the Fall of 2025. This timeline was also highlighted in the Investor Presentation, reinforcing the expectation that the game will launch as planned.

Also read: GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Anticipation Builds for GTA 6 Updates

While some fans hoped for new content, such as screenshots or a trailer during this earnings call, none were released. However, with the Fall 2025 release window still intact, there is speculation that more information about the game, including a second trailer or screenshots, could be shared by the end of 2024.

Also read: GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details

In the meantime, fans of the series can continue to enjoy "Grand Theft Auto V" and its multiplayer mode, "GTA Online." Take-Two's Q1 2025 financial results confirm the enduring popularity of the franchise, with global sales surpassing 430 million units. "GTA 5" is the best-selling game in the series, with over 200 million units sold.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval' game

Rockstar Games continues to support "GTA Online" with regular updates, including the "Bottom Dollar Bounties" DLC released in June 2024. As the release of "GTA VI" draws closer, the gaming community eagerly awaits further updates on the next chapter in this iconic series.

First Published Date: 09 Aug, 10:31 IST
