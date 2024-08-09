GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call

Take-Two Interactive has reaffirmed that "Grand Theft Auto 6" is scheduled for a Fall 2025 release. This information was initially announced in May 2024 during an earnings call, and Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, reiterated this timeline in the company's latest earnings call as shared by @videotechuk_ on X. Although no new details about the highly anticipated game were disclosed, the confirmation suggests that the project is progressing as planned, aiming for a release next year. However, the GTA 6 exact release date remains undisclosed.

Supporting Documents Confirm Timeline

The documents from Take-Two's August 2024 earnings call also support the Fall 2025 release window for "GTA 6." A future lineup table in the company's Q1 2025 earnings report lists the game for release in the Fall of 2025. This timeline was also highlighted in the Investor Presentation, reinforcing the expectation that the game will launch as planned.

Anticipation Builds for GTA 6 Updates

While some fans hoped for new content, such as screenshots or a trailer during this earnings call, none were released. However, with the Fall 2025 release window still intact, there is speculation that more information about the game, including a second trailer or screenshots, could be shared by the end of 2024.

In the meantime, fans of the series can continue to enjoy "Grand Theft Auto V" and its multiplayer mode, "GTA Online." Take-Two's Q1 2025 financial results confirm the enduring popularity of the franchise, with global sales surpassing 430 million units. "GTA 5" is the best-selling game in the series, with over 200 million units sold.

Rockstar Games continues to support "GTA Online" with regular updates, including the "Bottom Dollar Bounties" DLC released in June 2024. As the release of "GTA VI" draws closer, the gaming community eagerly awaits further updates on the next chapter in this iconic series.