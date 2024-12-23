Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks buzz, fans speculate December 27 as the release date

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks buzz, fans speculate December 27 as the release date

Speculation is mounting as a potential leak suggests GTA 6's second trailer could drop on December 27, 2024. Here’s everything you need to know.

By: HT TECH
Dec 23 2024, 10:36 IST
GTA 6 leaked screenshots spark massive speculation: When will the long awaited trailer finally drop?
Fans of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) are eagerly waiting for the release of the second trailer, but the excitement is mixed with uncertainty as recent leaks get debunked. (Rockstar Games)
For months, GTA fans have speculated about the release of the second trailer using various theories like moon cycles, in-game license plates, and even magic 8-ball tattoos, but none have been successful so far. (Rockstar Games )
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak
A new leak surfaced on December 1 when the official YouTube playlist for GTA 6's reveal trailer was updated, sparking hopes for an imminent release of the second trailer. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak
However, it was revealed that the playlist update was caused by a bug on YouTube's end, not by any actual trailer update. The playlist is unlisted and receives updates frequently due to a bug. (Rockstar Games)
Despite this, fans still anticipate the release of the second trailer. With the anniversary of the first trailer approaching on December 4, the speculation about a release continues. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak
While some fans hope for a trailer debut at the Game Awards on December 12, Rockstar Games is known for avoiding major industry events. The second trailer could come anytime before the end of 2025, as GTA 6 remains on track for release. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak
Rumours circulate about the release date of GTA 6 trailer 2, which is speculated to be December 27, 2024. (Rockstar Games)

Rumours surrounding the release date of GTA 6 trailer 2 have recently gained traction, with an early leak sparking discussions among the Grand Theft Auto community. A user on X (formerly Twitter) has claimed that the video's release date will be December 27, 2024, aligning with ongoing speculations.

Alleged Leak Sparks Fan Discussion

The individual behind the leak, who goes by the handle remus_r (@remiremus_), shared a screenshot on December 21, 2024, which allegedly revealed the release date of the second trailer, Sportskeeda reported. The user states that the date was disclosed by another leaker, "the leaker," and the screenshot indicated that the video would be released at 9 AM ET on December 27. The screenshot also suggests that the video was associated with Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company.

Also read
This leak comes after several similar incidents, including one in December 2023, when the length of the first GTA 6 trailer was revealed days before its official release, followed by an earlier-than-expected full leak. Despite these incidents, fans are cautioned to take the latest claims with scepticism, as neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive has confirmed the leak.

Following a series of leaks in 2023, Rockstar Games reportedly increased its security measures, including recalling remote employees to the office. As a result, another major security breach is considered unlikely at this time.

Clues in Rockstar Merch Hints on December 27

In addition to the leak, the December 27 date was further fueled by recent GTA 6-themed merchandise sent to Rockstar Games employees. Fans examined the images shared by the employees, noticing numerous references to the number 27, sparking further speculation that this could point to the trailer's release on December 27, 2024.

Despite the buzz around the leak and merchandise clues, GTA 6 fans are advised to remain cautious. No official confirmation has been provided by Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive, so it is best to wait for an official announcement.

First Published Date: 23 Dec, 10:36 IST
