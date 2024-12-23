GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks buzz, fans speculate December 27 as the release date

Rumours surrounding the release date of GTA 6 trailer 2 have recently gained traction, with an early leak sparking discussions among the Grand Theft Auto community. A user on X (formerly Twitter) has claimed that the video's release date will be December 27, 2024, aligning with ongoing speculations.

Alleged Leak Sparks Fan Discussion

The individual behind the leak, who goes by the handle remus_r (@remiremus_), shared a screenshot on December 21, 2024, which allegedly revealed the release date of the second trailer, Sportskeeda reported. The user states that the date was disclosed by another leaker, "the leaker," and the screenshot indicated that the video would be released at 9 AM ET on December 27. The screenshot also suggests that the video was associated with Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company.

This leak comes after several similar incidents, including one in December 2023, when the length of the first GTA 6 trailer was revealed days before its official release, followed by an earlier-than-expected full leak. Despite these incidents, fans are cautioned to take the latest claims with scepticism, as neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive has confirmed the leak.

Following a series of leaks in 2023, Rockstar Games reportedly increased its security measures, including recalling remote employees to the office. As a result, another major security breach is considered unlikely at this time.

Clues in Rockstar Merch Hints on December 27

In addition to the leak, the December 27 date was further fueled by recent GTA 6-themed merchandise sent to Rockstar Games employees. Fans examined the images shared by the employees, noticing numerous references to the number 27, sparking further speculation that this could point to the trailer's release on December 27, 2024.

Despite the buzz around the leak and merchandise clues, GTA 6 fans are advised to remain cautious. No official confirmation has been provided by Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive, so it is best to wait for an official announcement.