GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks speculation: Is April 1 release date an April fool's joke?

A new leak suggests GTA 6 Trailer 2 could drop on April 1, but fans question if it’s a real release or an April Fool’s prank. Find out.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 11 2025, 07:58 IST
GTA 6 Trailer 2 launch: 5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see
1/6 New Vehicles Expected in GTA 6 Trailer 2: Rockstar Games may unveil new vehicles in GTA 6 Trailer 2. While the first trailer showed familiar models, the next trailer could introduce new cars, bikes, boats, and helicopters, along with returning vehicles from GTA Online. (Rockstar Games)
2/6 A Second City Might Appear: Fans anticipate the introduction of a second city in GTA 6. The game’s setting in the state of Leonida, along with leaks suggesting Port Gellhorn, could be confirmed in the upcoming trailer, expanding the game's map. (Rockstar Games)
3/6 Multiple Protagonists Confirmed: The game is expected to feature two protagonists, a male and a female, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. This could mark the first time a female character takes the lead in the series, following the success of multiple protagonists in GTA 5. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2
4/6 Lucia’s Partner’s Identity: The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia, but her partner remained unnamed. Reports from development leaks suggest he might be Jason, and the next trailer could reveal his official name, clarifying the second playable character’s role. (Rockstar Games)
5/6 Potential Release Date: Currently, GTA 6 is slated for Fall 2025, but fans expect the next trailer to provide a more specific release date. Speculation includes a reveal during Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call on February 6, 2025. (Rockstar Games)
6/6 As the Fall 2025 release approaches, fans continue to speculate on details to be unveiled in GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games is expected to provide answers to long-awaited questions, fueling excitement for the game’s launch. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2
A new leak suggests GTA 6’s second trailer may drop on April 1, which has sparked fans' speculation. (Rockstar Games)

Fans of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) are eagerly awaiting the release of the second trailer for the game after more than 15 months of analysing the first one. Speculation has been rife over when the next glimpse of Vice City and the new protagonist duo, Leonida and Jason, will surface. A new leak, however, has fueled the possibility that the trailer could arrive on April 1, raising doubts over whether it's an elaborate April Fool's prank.

Speculation Around the Trailer 2 Release

The buzz around GTA 6's trailer release began with a post from the LFCameron7 on Reddit, which sparked discussions of an April 1 release. The post referenced a theory originally proposed by the GTA VI O'Clock show, which gained further traction following the leak. This theory, based on marketing patterns of previous Rockstar games, suggests that the second trailer might drop either late March or early April.

The theory draws comparisons to the marketing campaigns for GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, both of which had a marketing buildup lasting five to six months before their official releases. Using this framework, GTA VI O'Clock predicts that with the game slated for a fall 2025 release, the second trailer will be released in April 2025, following a similar schedule.

Clues From an In-Game T-Shirt

Adding fuel to the fire, GTA fans have pointed to an in-game T-shirt from GTA Online, which previously predicted the release of the first trailer. The T-shirt, dubbed “One Day Will Reveal All,” features several dates, including 040125, hinting that April 1 could be significant. Fans see this as a possible teaser for an announcement on that day, further bolstering the idea of the second trailer dropping on April 1.

However, the timing of the potential release raises questions due to its proximity to April Fool's Day, making some fans wonder if Rockstar is playing a prank on the community. A report from Daily Star suggests that the release could still happen sooner than expected.

What to Expect in the Second Trailer

Fans are hoping that the second trailer will offer more insights into the characters of Lucia and Jason, the game's protagonists, and their relationship, which seems central to the storyline. Since the first trailer hinted at their romantic connection, gamers anticipate learning more about how their dynamic will play into the larger narrative as the game's release draws closer.

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 07:57 IST
