GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule; Rockstar Games responds

GTA 6's highly anticipated trailer 2 leaked early, allegedly by a threat actor named Skenkir. Rockstar Games faces yet another hurdle in its battle against spoilers.

| Updated on: Jun 07 2024, 12:53 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule
GTA 6's eagerly awaited trailer 2 leaked before its release, allegedly by Skenkir. (Rockstar Games)

The highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer made an unexpected appearance hours before its scheduled release on December 5, 2023, at 9 am ET. Rockstar Games, the developer behind the hit franchise, faced yet another leak, following an earlier incident in September 2022 when development footage surfaced prematurely. Now, @zachxbt, an online user, claims that the leak was orchestrated by an individual known as Skenkir.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

Allegations Against Skenkir Surface

@zachxbt alleges that Skenkir obtained access to a YouTube admin panel, granting early access to the unlisted trailer. Screenshots of Telegram messages, purportedly from Skenkir, were shared, revealing discussions about where to post the video and plans to add a watermark, later seen in the leaked footage.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats: Unlock money, weapons, gear, and more

The leaked trailer included a screenshot revealing the anticipated release window of Fall 2025, a detail previously undisclosed by Rockstar Games. The timeline presented by @zachxbt indicates that the leaked video went live at 21:58 UTC on an undisclosed date. Consequently, Rockstar Games was forced to release the official version on YouTube ahead of schedule.

Rockstar Games Responds Swiftly

Acknowledging the leak, Rockstar Games addressed the situation via X. The account responsible for the leak was swiftly suspended, although the damage had been done. Despite the setback, the official trailer shattered records upon its legitimate release.

Also read: GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there's some hope

Despite Setback, Official Trailer Breaks Records

Months have passed since the incident, leaving fans eager for more information about GTA 6. However, Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped about a second trailer, confirming that it won't be showcased at the upcoming Summer Game Fest 2024 event. Fans continue to await further updates on the highly anticipated game.

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 12:53 IST
