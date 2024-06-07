GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule; Rockstar Games responds
GTA 6's highly anticipated trailer 2 leaked early, allegedly by a threat actor named Skenkir. Rockstar Games faces yet another hurdle in its battle against spoilers.
The highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer made an unexpected appearance hours before its scheduled release on December 5, 2023, at 9 am ET. Rockstar Games, the developer behind the hit franchise, faced yet another leak, following an earlier incident in September 2022 when development footage surfaced prematurely. Now, @zachxbt, an online user, claims that the leak was orchestrated by an individual known as Skenkir.
Allegations Against Skenkir Surface
@zachxbt alleges that Skenkir obtained access to a YouTube admin panel, granting early access to the unlisted trailer. Screenshots of Telegram messages, purportedly from Skenkir, were shared, revealing discussions about where to post the video and plans to add a watermark, later seen in the leaked footage.
The leaked trailer included a screenshot revealing the anticipated release window of Fall 2025, a detail previously undisclosed by Rockstar Games. The timeline presented by @zachxbt indicates that the leaked video went live at 21:58 UTC on an undisclosed date. Consequently, Rockstar Games was forced to release the official version on YouTube ahead of schedule.
Rockstar Games Responds Swiftly
Acknowledging the leak, Rockstar Games addressed the situation via X. The account responsible for the leak was swiftly suspended, although the damage had been done. Despite the setback, the official trailer shattered records upon its legitimate release.
Despite Setback, Official Trailer Breaks Records
Months have passed since the incident, leaving fans eager for more information about GTA 6. However, Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped about a second trailer, confirming that it won't be showcased at the upcoming Summer Game Fest 2024 event. Fans continue to await further updates on the highly anticipated game.
