GTA 6 trailer 2 might not arrive anytime soon, says Take-Two Interactive boss

Rockstar Games has yet to release a second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), and recent comments from the head of its parent company suggest that fans may have to wait much longer. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick emphasised that the company prefers to release marketing materials closer to the actual launch window.

The first GTA 6 trailer, which arrived in December 2023, broke viewership records but has been the only official material released so far. The long wait has led to widespread speculation, with fans analysing details from the first trailer, including license plates and moon phases, to predict when the next one might drop. Some theories even suggested the holes in a car door or a cell door net contained hidden clues.

Also read

GTA 6: Take-Two's Strategy on Marketing

Zelnick addressed the secrecy surrounding GTA 6 in a recent interview with Bloomberg, explaining that maintaining anticipation is a key part of the company's strategy. He acknowledged that some game studios reveal their release schedules years in advance, but Take-Two prefers to keep things under wraps until a later stage. The goal is to balance excitement while keeping anticipation high.

Rockstar's Silence Keeps Fans Talking

Former Rockstar developers have also weighed in on this approach. Mike York, who worked on Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, believes Rockstar deliberately avoids revealing details to fuel speculation. He pointed out that fan theories help drive discussions about the game without the company needing to release new content. According to him, this approach builds engagement and strengthens the game's mystery.

York also noted that Rockstar could announce the trailer date at any time but chooses not to because the uncertainty benefits its marketing strategy. This method keeps the conversation going and sustains interest in the game during periods of silence.

If Take-Two continues this strategy, GTA 6 Trailer 2 may not arrive until much closer to the game's scheduled release in fall 2025. That could mean a wait of several more months before fans see the next glimpse of one of the most highly anticipated games.