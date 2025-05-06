GTA 6 trailer 2 reveals new protagonists, action-packed story, and Vice City chaos

Rockstar Games has done it again, surprising fans with the sudden release of GTA 6 Trailer 2. The new preview revisits the fictional state of Leonida and puts a sharp focus on the game's dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia, offering another look at the crime-heavy journey the two characters take through Vice City.

The trailer begins with Jason seen doing day-to-day hustles on the streets of Vice City. It then shifts to the moment he picks up Lucia from prison. What follows is a string of events that include robberies, intense getaways, and underground brawls. The pair seems to be drawn deeper into a conspiracy involving law enforcement and rising tensions across the city.

GTA 6 Trailer 2: Vice City Returns with Familiar Chaos

GTA 6 Trailer 2 doesn't just highlight gameplay mechanics - it also sets the stage for a narrative that appears to revolve around trust, survival, and betrayal. The trailer description on YouTube reads, “Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them.” A montage of heists, bar fights, beachside workouts, and jailhouse reunions follows, capturing what fans might expect in Rockstar's next release.

The game is set in Leonida, a fictional state clearly inspired by Florida. Rockstar previously confirmed this setting through the first trailer, which came out in December 2023. The latest trailer ends with a character saying, “explore Vice City,” sealing the connection between the setting and gameplay.

Rockstar has not yet revealed a third trailer or further gameplay teasers. The developer had earlier posted on X that GTA 6 will release on May 26, 2026. The title will arrive first on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S, while PC users may have to wait longer, based on Rockstar's previous release timelines.

The second trailer dropped more than a year after the first. While it builds on the anticipation and reveals more of the story, fans will still have to wait nearly a year before they can actually play the game.