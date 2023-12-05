Icon
Home Gaming News GTA 6 trailer is OUT; The first female protagonist, Vice City setting to launch date - know all about it

GTA 6 trailer is OUT; The first female protagonist, Vice City setting to launch date - know all about it

The first trailer of GTA 6 has been released ahead of schedule due to a leak. The leak showcases Lucia, the first female protagonist of the game, its launch date, and other small details. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 05 2023, 08:34 IST
The wait is finally over, and perhaps a little prematurely so. Rockstar Games, the publisher of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series, promised that they will release the first trailer of GTA 6 today, at 9 AM ET (7:30 PM IST). However, the trailer was leaked online a few hours ago. Once the news broke, Rockstar Games also released the game officially, much ahead of the schedule. The trailer, even when it was dropped unexpectedly, confirms many small details we have seen over the past year, such as the first female protagonist Lucia, and the Vice City setting. Additionally, the trailer also reveals the launch date, or more like the launch year of the game as well.

The 1 minute and 30 seconds long video has been published in full on the official YouTube channel of Rockstar Games and you can watch it here. Despite being uploaded 3 hours at the time of writing this, it has garnered more than 23 million views, 4.4 million likes, and over 40,000 comments.

GTA 6 first trailer released

The 90-second-long trailer confirms many small details that the leaks had already pointed towards. There were rumors about the game using a Vice City-like setting, which was highlighted in the trailer. The first female protagonist, Lucia, was also introduced, marking a new milestone for the developers. The rumors of her having a Bonnie and Clyde-like backstory also seem to check out.

However, there was a lot that the trailer did not tell us, and we hope to learn more about it in the coming months. This GTA 6 trailer entirely focused just on Lucia, leaving shadows of doubt on how many protagonists in total would the game have, or who would they be. The rumors have said there will be three main playable characters — Lucia, a male called Jason, and there are some rumors about a child who would be the third protagonist of the game.

The trailer shows Lucia being released from the prison, and committing multiple felonies with another guy, which we assume is Jason, her boyfriend. The trailer highlights stunning improvements to the animation and graphics quality, as well as tidbits of gameplay. And, it appears that an alligator may make an appearance as a side quest somewhere.

Rockstar Games has also announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, disappointing many gamers who were hoping for a 2024 launch.

