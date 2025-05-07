GTA 6 trailer spark speculation over potential Sony-Rockstar partnership

The newly released GTA 6 trailer has sparked widespread discussion, particularly due to subtle nods to PlayStation. Viewers noticed that not only was the footage captured on a PlayStation 5, but the trailer also prominently features DualSense controllers and what appears to be a mock PS5 console. These references have led many to wonder if Rockstar Games and Sony are planning a co-marketing partnership for the highly anticipated game.

GTA 6 Trailer 2: DualSense Controllers and Console

A particular scene in the trailer shows the character Lucia returning home and greeting Jason, with two DualSense-like controllers resting on a glass table and a PlayStation console-like object positioned in the background. The inclusion of these elements, alongside the explicit mention that the trailer was captured on a PS5, suggests a possible collaboration between the two companies. Such a partnership wouldn't be entirely unexpected, given the long history of GTA and PlayStation working together.

Over the years, PlayStation has had exclusive ties to several Grand Theft Auto titles. Games like GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas were initially released only on PlayStation consoles due to a partnership between Sony and Rockstar. While exclusivity deals faded with the release of GTA 4 and GTA 5, which debuted simultaneously on both PlayStation and Xbox, Sony continued to engage with Rockstar through special promotions. For example, GTA 5 was announced for PS4 during Sony's E3 2014 presentation.

GTA 6: Story, Characters, and Classic Features Return

As GTA 6 nears its May 2026 release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, fans are eager to uncover more details. In addition to the trailer, Rockstar has released over 150 new images showcasing characters, locations, and vehicles. The game's official story description introduces Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, who become entangled in a conspiracy after a heist goes wrong. Their struggle to survive in the sun-soaked yet dangerous world of Leonida is a central theme of the narrative.

Alongside new faces and high-octane action, the trailer features familiar elements, including classic GTA vehicles and the return of Ammu-Nation. A thrilling sequence that mirrors Fast Five, with a car dragging a safe down the street, adds to the trailer's excitement. However, the PlayStation-related details are still a key talking point, which has left fans to speculate about the potential for a deeper partnership between Sony and Rockstar Games.