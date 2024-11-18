Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 vs reality: This jaw-dropping comparison to real life will blow you away!

GTA 6 vs reality: This jaw-dropping comparison to real life will blow you away!

GTA 6 is set to astonish with the level of detail it may feature, according to rumours and leaks. Here's how real-life locations compare to the in-game ones.

Nov 18 2024, 15:14 IST
GTA 6 vs reality: This jaw-dropping comparison to real life will blow you away!
GTA 6 launch: Rockstar Gamers is expected to be big on attention to detail, (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 is arguably set to be the most ambitious video game launch in the history of gaming—and rightly so. With a colossal budget reportedly ranging between one and two billion dollars, Rockstar is clearly aiming big. The huge scale of the project, combined with Rockstar's attention to detail, is expected to deliver a level of realism that players will likely appreciate when the game eventually launches in 2025. In fact, Ben Hinchcliffe, a former developer at Rockstar who worked on previous GTA titles including GTA 5 has claimed that the game's realism will be so extraordinary that it will undoubtedly “blow people away.”

How Real-World Locations Compare To GTA 6's Vice City

Based on the trailer and reports, there are several compelling reasons to believe that GTA 6 will look very much like the trailer. When comparing the GTA 6 trailer to real-life Miami, the similarities are striking. Multiple locations in the game appear almost identical to their real-life counterparts. For instance, several screenshots showing GTA 6's depiction of Florida's keys reveal remarkable attention to detail, from how the water looks to the textures of the environment.

Also read
The roads and foliage are also incredibly lifelike, and Rockstar has clearly gone to great lengths to ensure the game's world is as realistic as possible. In another set of screenshots from the trailer, popular beach scenes and various buildings appear almost indistinguishable from their real-world counterparts.

From the comparison, it's clear that Rockstar's version of Miami looks incredibly real. The meticulous attention to detail, especially in terms of graphical fidelity, seems spot on and aligns perfectly with what we'd expect from GTA 6.

GTA 6 Trailer Recreated In Real Life

Fans have even created their own comparisons, linking scenes from the trailer to real-life Miami locations. These include drone shots that further highlight the huge level of realism the game will bring. The comparisons showcase how the game mirrors real-life details, from the flamingos in Florida's Everglades to the stunning beaches

YouTuber Andrew Levitt shows this in a detailed trailer recreation with real-life footage. He filmed a one-to-one comparison, covering scenes from the beach, buildings, police vehicles, and other locations, offering a deeper look at the stunning accuracy of GTA 6's depiction of Miami. The video also explores how the nightlife in the game compares to the vibrant city scenes in real life. With all that we've seen so far, it's clear that GTA 6 is shaping up to be a game like no other.

That said, the fans are now growing impatient, waiting for the second GTA 6 trailer to launch.

First Published Date: 18 Nov, 15:14 IST
