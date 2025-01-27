Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6: Will iconic characters like Tommy, CJ, and Franklin return to Vice City?

GTA 6: Will iconic characters like Tommy, CJ, and Franklin return to Vice City?

As Grand Theft Auto 6 nears release, fans eagerly await the return of iconic characters. Here’s a look at who might make a comeback.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 27 2025, 10:40 IST
GTA 6 Trailer 2 launch: 5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see
1/6 New Vehicles Expected in GTA 6 Trailer 2: Rockstar Games may unveil new vehicles in GTA 6 Trailer 2. While the first trailer showed familiar models, the next trailer could introduce new cars, bikes, boats, and helicopters, along with returning vehicles from GTA Online. (Rockstar Games)
2/6 A Second City Might Appear: Fans anticipate the introduction of a second city in GTA 6. The game’s setting in the state of Leonida, along with leaks suggesting Port Gellhorn, could be confirmed in the upcoming trailer, expanding the game's map. (Rockstar Games)
3/6 Multiple Protagonists Confirmed: The game is expected to feature two protagonists, a male and a female, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. This could mark the first time a female character takes the lead in the series, following the success of multiple protagonists in GTA 5. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 characters
4/6 Lucia’s Partner’s Identity: The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia, but her partner remained unnamed. Reports from development leaks suggest he might be Jason, and the next trailer could reveal his official name, clarifying the second playable character’s role. (Rockstar Games)
5/6 Potential Release Date: Currently, GTA 6 is slated for Fall 2025, but fans expect the next trailer to provide a more specific release date. Speculation includes a reveal during Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call on February 6, 2025. (Rockstar Games)
6/6 As the Fall 2025 release approaches, fans continue to speculate on details to be unveiled in GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games is expected to provide answers to long-awaited questions, fueling excitement for the game’s launch. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 characters
Fans are anticipating iconic character returns in GTA 6, alongside fresh storylines and Vice City adventures. (Rockstar Games)

As Grand Theft Auto 6 approaches its release, fans are eagerly speculating about the return of beloved characters from previous games. While the focus has largely been on new additions like Lucia, players are also hoping for updates on iconic figures from past instalments. With GTA 6 set in Vice City, the return of certain characters would make sense within the game's storyline.

Grand Theft Auto has evolved through different timelines, particularly with the transition into GTA 4. As the 3D Universe is no longer considered canon, it seems more likely that characters from the HD Universe will appear in GTA 6. However, considering past easter eggs, there's still a chance for characters from older titles to make a surprise appearance in new roles.

Also read: No, GTA 5 isn't on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything

Tommy Vercetti: A Potential Return to Vice City

One of the most talked-about returns is Tommy Vercetti. As a central figure in GTA: Vice City, Tommy's presence in GTA 6 could serve as a bridge between the past and present of the franchise. Whether he appears as a crime boss or antagonist, his role would reflect how much Vice City has changed since his last appearance.

Also read: GTA 6 parody game returns: Grand Taking Ages finds new life after PlayStation Store ban

Fan Favorites Like CJ and Niko Could Make Cameos

Other characters like CJ Johnson and Niko Bellic, while not directly tied to the Vice City setting, could appear as part of fan service. Their inclusion would provide a moment of nostalgia, but it's essential that their roles don't overshadow the new storyline.

Also read: GTA 6 leaked price rumours: Rockstar Games could set new $100 standard for game pricing in 2025

Franklin, Trevor, and Michael: Possibilities from GTA 5

Additionally, Franklin from GTA 5 is a likely candidate for an update. His rise to wealth and success could lead to references in GTA 6, whether through his business ventures or his role in the world of GTA Online. Franklin's success might even play a part in the game's plot.

As for Trevor and Michael, while their fates after GTA 5 remain unclear, Trevor's unpredictable nature makes him a wildcard for an appearance in GTA 6, especially given his past interactions in the franchise.

First Published Date: 27 Jan, 10:40 IST
