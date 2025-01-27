GTA 6: Will iconic characters like Tommy, CJ, and Franklin return to Vice City?

As Grand Theft Auto 6 approaches its release, fans are eagerly speculating about the return of beloved characters from previous games. While the focus has largely been on new additions like Lucia, players are also hoping for updates on iconic figures from past instalments. With GTA 6 set in Vice City, the return of certain characters would make sense within the game's storyline.

Grand Theft Auto has evolved through different timelines, particularly with the transition into GTA 4. As the 3D Universe is no longer considered canon, it seems more likely that characters from the HD Universe will appear in GTA 6. However, considering past easter eggs, there's still a chance for characters from older titles to make a surprise appearance in new roles.

Also read: No, GTA 5 isn't on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Tommy Vercetti: A Potential Return to Vice City

One of the most talked-about returns is Tommy Vercetti. As a central figure in GTA: Vice City, Tommy's presence in GTA 6 could serve as a bridge between the past and present of the franchise. Whether he appears as a crime boss or antagonist, his role would reflect how much Vice City has changed since his last appearance.

Also read: GTA 6 parody game returns: Grand Taking Ages finds new life after PlayStation Store ban

Fan Favorites Like CJ and Niko Could Make Cameos

Other characters like CJ Johnson and Niko Bellic, while not directly tied to the Vice City setting, could appear as part of fan service. Their inclusion would provide a moment of nostalgia, but it's essential that their roles don't overshadow the new storyline.

Also read: GTA 6 leaked price rumours: Rockstar Games could set new $100 standard for game pricing in 2025

Franklin, Trevor, and Michael: Possibilities from GTA 5

Additionally, Franklin from GTA 5 is a likely candidate for an update. His rise to wealth and success could lead to references in GTA 6, whether through his business ventures or his role in the world of GTA Online. Franklin's success might even play a part in the game's plot.

As for Trevor and Michael, while their fates after GTA 5 remain unclear, Trevor's unpredictable nature makes him a wildcard for an appearance in GTA 6, especially given his past interactions in the franchise.