GTA 6: Will iconic characters like Tommy, CJ, and Franklin return to Vice City?
As Grand Theft Auto 6 nears release, fans eagerly await the return of iconic characters. Here’s a look at who might make a comeback.
As Grand Theft Auto 6 approaches its release, fans are eagerly speculating about the return of beloved characters from previous games. While the focus has largely been on new additions like Lucia, players are also hoping for updates on iconic figures from past instalments. With GTA 6 set in Vice City, the return of certain characters would make sense within the game's storyline.
Grand Theft Auto has evolved through different timelines, particularly with the transition into GTA 4. As the 3D Universe is no longer considered canon, it seems more likely that characters from the HD Universe will appear in GTA 6. However, considering past easter eggs, there's still a chance for characters from older titles to make a surprise appearance in new roles.
Tommy Vercetti: A Potential Return to Vice City
One of the most talked-about returns is Tommy Vercetti. As a central figure in GTA: Vice City, Tommy's presence in GTA 6 could serve as a bridge between the past and present of the franchise. Whether he appears as a crime boss or antagonist, his role would reflect how much Vice City has changed since his last appearance.
Fan Favorites Like CJ and Niko Could Make Cameos
Other characters like CJ Johnson and Niko Bellic, while not directly tied to the Vice City setting, could appear as part of fan service. Their inclusion would provide a moment of nostalgia, but it's essential that their roles don't overshadow the new storyline.
Franklin, Trevor, and Michael: Possibilities from GTA 5
Additionally, Franklin from GTA 5 is a likely candidate for an update. His rise to wealth and success could lead to references in GTA 6, whether through his business ventures or his role in the world of GTA Online. Franklin's success might even play a part in the game's plot.
As for Trevor and Michael, while their fates after GTA 5 remain unclear, Trevor's unpredictable nature makes him a wildcard for an appearance in GTA 6, especially given his past interactions in the franchise.
