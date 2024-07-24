GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 has generated significant buzz as one of the most eagerly awaited video game sequels, despite its release date remaining distant. Anticipations are high, with fans expecting expansive new maps and cutting-edge graphics from Rockstar Games.

Former Developer's Insights

However, a former Rockstar Games developer has tempered these expectations. In a recent online interview with YouTuber SanInPlay on July 22, 2024, Obbe Vermeij, who previously worked with Rockstar, shared his views on the upcoming title.

Also read: GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here's why

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Vermeij commented, “I don't think it's going to be wildly different from GTA 5.” He suggested that the new game might not offer a drastic departure from its predecessor.

Analysis of the Trailer

In the interview, which featured a nearly 50-minute discussion, Vermeij provided insights based on the game's first trailer released on December 5, 2024. He observed that the NPCs in the trailer, particularly those on the beach, display a range of activities and individual animations, noting, “every character got its own animation.”

Also read: GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon

Expectations and Technological Limits

While Vermeij acknowledged the impressive visuals of GTA 6, he expressed scepticism about significant innovations compared to Grand Theft Auto 5. He indicated that the game might not fulfil some fans' hopes for a radical change.

The former developer attributed this potential lack of dramatic change to the minor technological gap between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Nonetheless, Vermeij assured that GTA 6 would still be a standout title and praised the Miami setting as a fitting choice for the game.

Also read: GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

Regarding technological advancements, Vermeij speculated about future developments in animation, suggesting a shift from traditional hand animation to AI-driven and physics-based techniques.

As fans await further updates, they should consider Vermeij's comments as just one perspective. Rockstar Games is expected to release more official information about GTA 6 in the near future.