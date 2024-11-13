GTA 6 wishlist: 5 exciting features I hope Rockstar delivers
As a long-time GTA fan, here are five things I’m eagerly hoping Rockstar delivers with GTA 6.
GTA 6 is reportedly still on track to launch in 2026. So far, there have been numerous leaks giving us a fair idea of what to expect from the game upon release. We already know several things, including the game's protagonists, who will be Jason and Lucia. This will introduce the first female protagonist in a GTA game. Aside from this and the fact that the game is set in Leonida, Rockstar's fictional version of Florida, we know relatively little. However, that doesn't mean we can't hope for certain features we'd love to see. As a long-time GTA fan, here are five things I'm eagerly hoping Rockstar delivers with GTA 6. Read on:
1. Quicker Loading Screens
We're all familiar with the infamously long GTA loading screens, which, while sometimes containing interesting imagery. So, while the imagery isn't a problem anymore considering my age, the loading times are. That said, With the power of current-gen consoles and their SSDs, I'm hoping loading times will be drastcally reduced. In past games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 on the PlayStation 4, it could take several minutes to boot up. GTA 6, with improved loading speeds, would make for a smoother experience, allowing us more time to play and less time waiting.
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Also Read: iOS 18.2 to bring Visual Intelligence for iPhone users: 5 ways to use it
2. Harder-to-Escape Police
One of my biggest gripes in GTA games has been the ease of evading the police. The AI is often less challenging than it could be, which reduces the thrill. Imagine an advanced AI system that makes law enforcement more formidable, chasing you into every corner, issuing warrants, and arresting you unless you change your appearance or hide effectively. Such a system would create dynamic gameplay, where missions are harder and more thrilling if you're already wanted by the authorities.
3. More Incentive to Explore Oceans
With GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City and the larger Leonida region, there will likely be massive bodies of water to explore. GTA 5 touched on underwater exploration with submarine missions and treasure hunting, and I'd love to see GTA 6 expand on this. Being able to explore islands and uncover mysteries would add depth and intrigue to the game.
Also Read: Coldplay Ahmedabad concert details out: Date, venue, ticket and more
4. Greater Environmental Destructibility
GTA games offer a vast arsenal—from rocket launchers to heavy-duty guns. Yet, most parts of the environment remain indestructible, which can feel limiting. For GTA 6, I hope Rockstar makes the game world more destructible, allowing us to interact with our surroundings in new ways. Imagine being able to take down enemies by collapsing a wall; it would add realism and open up more creative approaches to missions.
5. More Choice and Variety in Missions
While GTA 5 gave the illusion of openness, missions still tended to follow a set path. With GTA 6, I'm hoping for more flexibility—such as choosing different routes, vehicles, or outcomes for a mission. These options would make each playthrough unique, ensuring no two players have the same experience. Let's see what Rockstar eventually brings to the table. For now, we can only hope.
Also Read: These Samsung users could get their first taste of Android 15—Check if you'll get it
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71731498195035