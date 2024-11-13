GTA 6 wishlist: 5 exciting features I hope Rockstar delivers

GTA 6 is reportedly still on track to launch in 2026. So far, there have been numerous leaks giving us a fair idea of what to expect from the game upon release. We already know several things, including the game's protagonists, who will be Jason and Lucia. This will introduce the first female protagonist in a GTA game. Aside from this and the fact that the game is set in Leonida, Rockstar's fictional version of Florida, we know relatively little. However, that doesn't mean we can't hope for certain features we'd love to see. As a long-time GTA fan, here are five things I'm eagerly hoping Rockstar delivers with GTA 6. Read on:

1. Quicker Loading Screens

We're all familiar with the infamously long GTA loading screens, which, while sometimes containing interesting imagery. So, while the imagery isn't a problem anymore considering my age, the loading times are. That said, With the power of current-gen consoles and their SSDs, I'm hoping loading times will be drastcally reduced. In past games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 on the PlayStation 4, it could take several minutes to boot up. GTA 6, with improved loading speeds, would make for a smoother experience, allowing us more time to play and less time waiting.

2. Harder-to-Escape Police

One of my biggest gripes in GTA games has been the ease of evading the police. The AI is often less challenging than it could be, which reduces the thrill. Imagine an advanced AI system that makes law enforcement more formidable, chasing you into every corner, issuing warrants, and arresting you unless you change your appearance or hide effectively. Such a system would create dynamic gameplay, where missions are harder and more thrilling if you're already wanted by the authorities.

3. More Incentive to Explore Oceans

With GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City and the larger Leonida region, there will likely be massive bodies of water to explore. GTA 5 touched on underwater exploration with submarine missions and treasure hunting, and I'd love to see GTA 6 expand on this. Being able to explore islands and uncover mysteries would add depth and intrigue to the game.

4. Greater Environmental Destructibility

GTA games offer a vast arsenal—from rocket launchers to heavy-duty guns. Yet, most parts of the environment remain indestructible, which can feel limiting. For GTA 6, I hope Rockstar makes the game world more destructible, allowing us to interact with our surroundings in new ways. Imagine being able to take down enemies by collapsing a wall; it would add realism and open up more creative approaches to missions.

5. More Choice and Variety in Missions

While GTA 5 gave the illusion of openness, missions still tended to follow a set path. With GTA 6, I'm hoping for more flexibility—such as choosing different routes, vehicles, or outcomes for a mission. These options would make each playthrough unique, ensuring no two players have the same experience. Let's see what Rockstar eventually brings to the table. For now, we can only hope.

