GTA 6 Xbox concerns: Will performance issues affect gameplay on Series S console?

The release of GTA is inching closer, but a recent update has sparked concerns among fans about whether they'll be able to play the game. GTA 6 is expected to launch around this time next year, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S receiving it first. A PC release is anticipated to follow later.

Xbox Series S Performance Raises Questions

While many fans are eagerly preparing for the game's debut, a recent comment from former Rockstar employee Obbe Vermeij has raised questions about its performance on Xbox consoles, particularly the Series S. Vermeij, who has worked on several previous GTA titles, took to social media platform X to share his insights on the upcoming release. He stated that Rockstar isn't rushing the launch since the game will likely sell for a decade or more.

Also read: GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition to exit PS Plus free games on this date- All details

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

In his reply to concerns about the Xbox Series S, Vermeij pointed out the performance gap between the Series S and other consoles like the PlayStation 5 Pro. He mentioned that in an ideal situation, GTA 6 would run at 30fps on Xbox Series X/S and PS5, while achieving 60fps on the Pro model. He also noted that the Series S presents challenges for developers due to its lower performance capabilities.

Also read: Call of Duty: New titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Black Ops 6 FSR 3.1 update and more you should know about

GTA 6's Release Still on Track

This isn't the first time developers have faced difficulties with optimising games for the Series S. Despite these concerns, GTA 6 is still set to arrive on both the Series X and Series S. Fans now await the release to see how the game will perform across the various platforms.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!