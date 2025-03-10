GTA 6: Xbox Series S could become the cheapest and most accessible way to play: Report

As GTA 6 prepares for its release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year, gamers who own both consoles may wonder which platform will provide the best experience. Currently, there are no exclusivity deals for GTA 6 between Sony or Microsoft, so players can expect the same downloadable content (DLC) on both platforms.

In terms of performance and load times, it's likely that any differences will be minimal. However, a clearer comparison of how GTA 6 performs on PlayStation and Xbox will emerge once the game officially launches. Until then, one industry analyst predicts that Xbox players might enjoy a distinct advantage in one area: the cost of playing the game.

Also read

Xbox Series S as the Most Affordable Option

Rhys Elliott, an analyst at MIDiA Research, suggests that the Xbox Series S could become the most affordable option for gamers who want to experience GTA 6 without breaking the bank, Windows Central reported. According to Elliott, the Series S could be marketed as the most cost-effective way to play the game, especially for those who haven't upgraded to a new-generation console. The Series S is currently priced between £200 and £250, significantly less than the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, which can cost more than twice as much.

GTA 6: Performance Expectations

Elliott pointed out that the marketing team should emphasise the Xbox Series S as the "most accessible way to play GTA VI." With its price, the Series S offers an attractive entry point for gamers facing financial constraints in today's challenging economy. A sub-$ 200 Series S could be particularly appealing to gamers who want to experience GTA 6 but are looking for a more budget-friendly console.

Despite the lower price point, there have been no indications that GTA 6 will face technical limitations on the Series S. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has expressed confidence that the game will run smoothly on the console. However, Elliott noted that PlayStation could secure the marketing rights for GTA 6, given its larger installed base, which could influence the game's promotional strategy.

Ultimately, the Xbox Series S presents a strong case as the most affordable next-gen console for casual gamers eager to experience GTA 6.