GTA 6: Xbox Series S could become the cheapest and most accessible way to play: Report

An industry analyst has predicted that the Xbox Series S could be the most affordable way to play GTA 6, making it an appealing option for budget-conscious gamers.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 10 2025, 08:02 IST
GTA 6 Trailer 2 launch: 5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see
1/6 New Vehicles Expected in GTA 6 Trailer 2: Rockstar Games may unveil new vehicles in GTA 6 Trailer 2. While the first trailer showed familiar models, the next trailer could introduce new cars, bikes, boats, and helicopters, along with returning vehicles from GTA Online. (Rockstar Games)
2/6 A Second City Might Appear: Fans anticipate the introduction of a second city in GTA 6. The game’s setting in the state of Leonida, along with leaks suggesting Port Gellhorn, could be confirmed in the upcoming trailer, expanding the game's map. (Rockstar Games)
3/6 Multiple Protagonists Confirmed: The game is expected to feature two protagonists, a male and a female, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. This could mark the first time a female character takes the lead in the series, following the success of multiple protagonists in GTA 5. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
4/6 Lucia’s Partner’s Identity: The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia, but her partner remained unnamed. Reports from development leaks suggest he might be Jason, and the next trailer could reveal his official name, clarifying the second playable character’s role. (Rockstar Games)
5/6 Potential Release Date: Currently, GTA 6 is slated for Fall 2025, but fans expect the next trailer to provide a more specific release date. Speculation includes a reveal during Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call on February 6, 2025. (Rockstar Games)
6/6 As the Fall 2025 release approaches, fans continue to speculate on details to be unveiled in GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games is expected to provide answers to long-awaited questions, fueling excitement for the game’s launch. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
Analyst predicts the Xbox Series S could be the most affordable way to play GTA 6. (Representational image) (Rockstar Games, Sony)

As GTA 6 prepares for its release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year, gamers who own both consoles may wonder which platform will provide the best experience. Currently, there are no exclusivity deals for GTA 6 between Sony or Microsoft, so players can expect the same downloadable content (DLC) on both platforms.

In terms of performance and load times, it's likely that any differences will be minimal. However, a clearer comparison of how GTA 6 performs on PlayStation and Xbox will emerge once the game officially launches. Until then, one industry analyst predicts that Xbox players might enjoy a distinct advantage in one area: the cost of playing the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 3.7 update: New map, mode, and gameplay changes set for global release

Xbox Series S as the Most Affordable Option

Rhys Elliott, an analyst at MIDiA Research, suggests that the Xbox Series S could become the most affordable option for gamers who want to experience GTA 6 without breaking the bank, Windows Central reported. According to Elliott, the Series S could be marketed as the most cost-effective way to play the game, especially for those who haven't upgraded to a new-generation console. The Series S is currently priced between £200 and £250, significantly less than the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, which can cost more than twice as much.

Also read: GTA 6 launch price to be $100? Analyst predicts unprecedented pricing strategy for Rockstar's upcoming game

GTA 6: Performance Expectations

Elliott pointed out that the marketing team should emphasise the Xbox Series S as the "most accessible way to play GTA VI." With its price, the Series S offers an attractive entry point for gamers facing financial constraints in today's challenging economy. A sub-$ 200 Series S could be particularly appealing to gamers who want to experience GTA 6 but are looking for a more budget-friendly console.

Also read: Patent suggests Nintendo Switch 2 could use smartphone as second display for classic DS games

Despite the lower price point, there have been no indications that GTA 6 will face technical limitations on the Series S. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has expressed confidence that the game will run smoothly on the console. However, Elliott noted that PlayStation could secure the marketing rights for GTA 6, given its larger installed base, which could influence the game's promotional strategy.

Ultimately, the Xbox Series S presents a strong case as the most affordable next-gen console for casual gamers eager to experience GTA 6.

First Published Date: 10 Mar, 08:02 IST
