GTA Online: 3 BEST heists in Grand Theft Auto to win the highest payout

Want to earn a large sum of money in GTA Online? Check out the top 3 heists that you can carry out to win millions of dollars.

By: HT TECH
Aug 11 2023, 19:10 IST
GTA Online
GTA Online features heist missions through which players can earn vast sums of money. (Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto V or GTA V is one of the most popular games in the world. Since its debut in 2013, the game has gone on to become the second best-selling video game of all time, with over 175 million copies sold. The game has two modes - a story mode and an online multiplayer mode. With GTA V story mode, players can experience an action-filled storyline that follows the journey of Trevor, Michael, and Franklin. Although there are a lot of missions to complete and activities to carry out, players are bound to get bored with it. This is where GTA Online comes in.

It is an online multiplayer mode in GTA V where players can interact with each other in a sandbox environment. This has added to the game's popularity as those players who are bored of story mode can make the jump to GTA Online. In this mode, players can join a biker club, invest in stocks, and purchase vehicles and properties. However, all these activities require a hefty sum of money. While cash can be earned through activities like races and jobs, heists are the top avenue of earning money, especially if you require large sums at once.

Heists in GTA V

In the game, players can plan out heists in GTA V to earn loads of money without too much grunt work. Although the Cayo Perico Heist is the only heist that you can carry out solo, there are loads of other heist jobs in which you can take part with your crew. Do note that the higher the payout, the more difficult heist will be, so players should be well organized and ideally be experts in stealth takedowns to carry out heists smoothly.

Check out the best heists in GTA V.

1. Diamond Casino Heist - $10 million

The Diamond Casino Heist is the most profitable but also the most demanding heist in GTA V as it requires at least two players and meticulous planning. To carry out this heist, players need to purchase an Arcade from Lester through the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. The objective of the Diamond Casino Heist is to steal gold and cash, while diamonds are also available on certain days. The total payout of this heist can exceed a staggering $10 million, depending on the items you steal.

2. Cayo Perico Heist - $4 million

The Cayo Perico Heist is the first heist in GTA Online that can be done solo. Players need to steal one of the primary targets present inside El Rubio's vault which is located on the Cayo Perico Islands. This heist requires players to own the Kosatka submarine, Diamond Casino, and the resort penthouse. The overall payout for this heist is about $4 million.

3. Doomsday Heist - $2.2 million

The Doomsday Heist has three scenarios - The Data Breaches, The Bogdan Problem, and The Doomsday Scenario, with the latter being the most lucrative. These missions can be started from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website and it requires between two to four players to carry out the heist. The maximum payout of about $2.2 million, can be earned through the Doomsday Scenario.

First Published Date: 11 Aug, 19:10 IST
