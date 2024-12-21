Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA Online brings festive cheer with snowfall, holiday events, new vehicles, rewards, and triple bonuses

GTA Online brings festive cheer with snowfall, holiday events, new vehicles, rewards, and triple bonuses

GTA Online is bringing holiday cheer with festive events, exclusive vehicles, exciting bonuses, and plenty of rewards, making this season one to remember for players.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 21 2024, 15:00 IST
Icon
GTA 6 leaked screenshots spark massive speculation: When will the long awaited trailer finally drop?
image caption
1/6 Fans of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) are eagerly waiting for the release of the second trailer, but the excitement is mixed with uncertainty as recent leaks get debunked. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
2/6 For months, GTA fans have speculated about the release of the second trailer using various theories like moon cycles, in-game license plates, and even magic 8-ball tattoos, but none have been successful so far. (Rockstar Games )
GTA Online
3/6 A new leak surfaced on December 1 when the official YouTube playlist for GTA 6's reveal trailer was updated, sparking hopes for an imminent release of the second trailer. (Rockstar Games)
GTA Online
4/6 However, it was revealed that the playlist update was caused by a bug on YouTube's end, not by any actual trailer update. The playlist is unlisted and receives updates frequently due to a bug. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/6 Despite this, fans still anticipate the release of the second trailer. With the anniversary of the first trailer approaching on December 4, the speculation about a release continues. (Rockstar Games)
GTA Online
6/6 While some fans hope for a trailer debut at the Game Awards on December 12, Rockstar Games is known for avoiding major industry events. The second trailer could come anytime before the end of 2025, as GTA 6 remains on track for release. (Rockstar Games)
GTA Online
icon View all Images
GTA Online is celebrating the holidays with exciting events, rewards, and new festive vehicles and bonuses. (Rockstar Games)

The festive season has arrived in GTA Online, with snow falling across Los Santos and the city streets adorned with holiday decorations. Players can experience the rare Los Santos snowfall, alongside seasonal events such as The Gooch, Weazel Plaza Shootout, and Yeti Hunt, all offering rewards from previous years.

GTA Online Holiday Update: New Vehicles for Purchase

Two newly decommissioned law enforcement vehicles are now available for purchase: the Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit and the Willard Outreach Faction. These vehicles, once used by the police, are now up for grabs from Warstock Cache & Carry. Players can unlock the Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit by completing the Slush Fund mission and finishing 10 Dispatch Work assignments for a discounted price. The Willard Outreach Faction, a lowrider patrol car, can also be unlocked by completing specific missions in the game.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Steam Winter Sale 2024: Unbeatable discounts on popular games and exciting new features await

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Double Rewards on Special Activities

Additionally, players can enjoy double rewards through January 1 for Garment Factory passive income, Pizza Deliveries, and Dispatch Work for Vincent, including new missions like Health Code Violations.

Holiday gifts are also up for grabs for all players who log in between December 19 and January 1. These include festive clothing, weapons, and a variety of other goodies such as a Snowball Launcher, Firework Launcher, and more. Players can also collect a range of items from the Happy Holidays Hauler, including GTA$, RP, snacks, and festive sweaters.

Also read: GTA 6 actor hints at possible release date and role involvement, teases exciting updates for 2025

Triple Rewards in Entourage Mode

For those looking to earn extra GTA$ and RP, the Entourage (Festive Remix) mode offers triple rewards. Players can participate in the mission to unlock unique weapon finishes and complete challenges for additional bonuses, including a GTA$100,000 prize for completing two Adversary Mode matches.

Also read: Top 5 video games to watch out for in 2025: From GTA 6, Assassin's Creed Shadows to Ghost of Yōtei and more

This holiday season, GTA Online brings new content and bonuses to keep the festivities going strong, allowing players to enjoy the season while earning rewards and enjoying exciting in-game activities.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Dec, 15:00 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Steam Winter Sale 2024

Steam Winter Sale 2024: Unbeatable discounts on popular games and exciting new features await
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 actor hints at possible release date and role involvement, teases exciting updates for 2025
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 20: 3 tips for accurate headshots

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 20: 3 tips for accurate headshots
Top 5 video games to watch out for in 2025

Top 5 video games to watch out for in 2025: From GTA 6, Assassin’s Creed Shadows to Ghost of Yōtei and more
PlayStation and AMD

PlayStation and AMD join forces to immerse gaming with AI-driven graphics and gameplay across platforms

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets