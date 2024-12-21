GTA Online brings festive cheer with snowfall, holiday events, new vehicles, rewards, and triple bonuses

The festive season has arrived in GTA Online, with snow falling across Los Santos and the city streets adorned with holiday decorations. Players can experience the rare Los Santos snowfall, alongside seasonal events such as The Gooch, Weazel Plaza Shootout, and Yeti Hunt, all offering rewards from previous years.

GTA Online Holiday Update: New Vehicles for Purchase

Two newly decommissioned law enforcement vehicles are now available for purchase: the Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit and the Willard Outreach Faction. These vehicles, once used by the police, are now up for grabs from Warstock Cache & Carry. Players can unlock the Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit by completing the Slush Fund mission and finishing 10 Dispatch Work assignments for a discounted price. The Willard Outreach Faction, a lowrider patrol car, can also be unlocked by completing specific missions in the game.

Double Rewards on Special Activities

Additionally, players can enjoy double rewards through January 1 for Garment Factory passive income, Pizza Deliveries, and Dispatch Work for Vincent, including new missions like Health Code Violations.

Holiday gifts are also up for grabs for all players who log in between December 19 and January 1. These include festive clothing, weapons, and a variety of other goodies such as a Snowball Launcher, Firework Launcher, and more. Players can also collect a range of items from the Happy Holidays Hauler, including GTA$, RP, snacks, and festive sweaters.

Triple Rewards in Entourage Mode

For those looking to earn extra GTA$ and RP, the Entourage (Festive Remix) mode offers triple rewards. Players can participate in the mission to unlock unique weapon finishes and complete challenges for additional bonuses, including a GTA$100,000 prize for completing two Adversary Mode matches.

This holiday season, GTA Online brings new content and bonuses to keep the festivities going strong, allowing players to enjoy the season while earning rewards and enjoying exciting in-game activities.