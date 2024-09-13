GTA Online: Claim free moon festival gifts and bonuses this week until September 18

Rockstar Games is offering several freebies and bonuses for GTA Online players this week. From September 12 to 18, players can claim special Moon Festival Gifts and take advantage of various in-game promotions. To grab these freebies, all players need to do is log in to GTA Online before September 18, 2024. The rewards, including exclusive YETI Fall Sweaters in black, white, and red, will automatically appear in the player's wardrobe upon login.

This week, GTA Online players will also find double cash and RP opportunities for running Special Cargo businesses. Completing Special Cargo Sell Missions and Export Mixed Goods Missions will yield extra rewards, and the speed for sourcing goods has been doubled. This makes it an ideal time to focus on building up your in-game business.

Rockstar has also introduced new Community Series Jobs this week. These jobs come with triple rewards in cash and RP, providing a great incentive for players to try them out. The new jobs include:

Bake and Shark

The City 8

[VIRTUAL INSANITY]

Maze Deathmatch

xııı. Citadelle

Apocalypse Bridge

The Ecoladrome

Additionally, the Vespucci Jobs (Remix) adversary mode is back, offering players a chance to earn double rewards until September 18.

Players should also explore the game's featured vehicles this week. A new podium vehicle is available for winning by spinning The Lucky Wheel, and a Nagasaki Outlaw can be won by finishing in the top five positions for three days in a row in the LS Car Meet Series.

Significant discounts are available on several in-game items, with savings of up to 50 percent until September 18, 2024. Finally, Rockstar Games has announced that Pißwasser gifts will be available next week to celebrate "Oktoberfest."

For GTA Online players, this week offers a mix of freebies, boosted payouts, and opportunities to enhance their game experience.