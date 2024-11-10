GTA Online festive surprise event teases exclusive christmas cars: Leaked details on Comet Safari, Clique

Rockstar Games appears to be preparing for the next in-game event in GTA Online. Although the Halloween event wrapped up on November 6, 2024, insider Tez2 recently shared details about two vehicles set to arrive in Los Santos, possibly around the Festive Surprise event. According to Tez2's October 30, 2024, post on X, the Pfister Comet Safari and the Vapid Clique will soon be available to players, although no official release date has been confirmed. The Festive Surprise event typically begins in December, suggesting that players can expect these cars to be claimable then.

Christmas-Themed Cars for Salvage Yard Owners

Tez2's post provided an early look at the vehicles, with both appearing to fit a Christmas theme. The insider also pointed out that the vehicles would likely be available exclusively to Salvage Yard owners. These owners can typically claim cars as part of the Salvage Yard Robbery missions. Tez2 further clarified that previously available vehicles from Salvage Yard Robbery missions would remain available to claim in the future.

Players can look forward to more information about the Festive Surprise event soon, along with the official announcement of the GTA Online Winter DLC 2024.

Vehicle Specs: Pfister Comet Safari and Vapid Clique

The Pfister Comet Safari first appeared in GTA Online in 2017 as part of the Doomsday Heist DLC. A custom two-seater vehicle designed for off-road adventures, the Comet Safari is based on the modified 1978-1989 Porsche 911, known as the Leh Keen "Safari" 911. Powered by a flat-6 engine and featuring an AWD layout, the Comet Safari can reach a top speed of 120 mph and complete a lap in just over one minute.

The Vapid Clique, a vintage muscle car introduced in the 2018 Arena War DLC, will also be available during the event. Based on the custom Ford Club Coupe, the Vapid Clique features a single-cam V8 engine with an FR layout. It can reach speeds of 117.5 mph and completes a lap in just under 1:07.