GTA Online Gun Van is here! Know Daily location, best weapons and more

The Gun Van in GTA Online is tricky to find. Check its daily location to grab the Railgun, best weapons, and more here.

By: HT TECH
May 25 2023, 18:00 IST
Know all about Gun Van in GTA Online.
GTA Online players have had to adjust to some changes this month after the update dropped on May 11. The update introduces a new vehicle, the Vapid Slamtruck, as well as a new business, the Acid Factory. The update also includes a number of new events and bonuses. But before that, the Los Santos Drugs War update introduced a new element that many players are still struggling to adjust to — the Gun Van. So, if you want to know its daily location and the best weapons in it, including Railgun, then check all the details here.

The Gun Van is a white van with a red stripe down the side and the words "Gun Van" written on the side. It is usually parked in a random location on the map, but its location changes every day. The Gun Van sells a variety of weapons, including the Railgun, the Compact Grenade Launcher, and the Heavy Sniper Rifle. The weapons are all discounted, and the discounts change every week. The Gun Van also sells a variety of other items, such as body armor, snacks, and ammunition.

GTA Online Gun Van Daily Location

The Gun Van has replaced Ammu-Nation and most of the best weapons will now have to be purchased from it. Today, May 25, the Gun Van is located near Vespucci Beach. So, just go exploring around the first streets near Vespucci Beach and you should be able to find it soon enough.

Best weapons to pick from the Gun Van

Gun Van now stores some of the best weapons in the game. However, don't expect a discount just because you are not using Ammu-Nation. As things stand, the guns are still pretty costly. Check the list of guns below:

  • Knife
  • Baseball Bat
  • Nightstick
  • Up-n-Atomizer
  • Heavy Sniper
  • Widowmaker
  • Railgun
  • Sticky Bombs
  • Molotovs
  • Proximity Mine
  • Body Armor

This list is likely to stay the same for the near future unless GTA developers decide to balance things. If that happens, make sure to check this space.

First Published Date: 25 May, 17:59 IST
