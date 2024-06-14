 GTA Online: Major weekly discounts on vehicles and properties until June 19 | Gaming News
GTA Online offers significant discounts on select vehicles and properties until June 19, 2024. Players can save on cars from top brands and Agency properties in the latest weekly update.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 14 2024, 10:39 IST
GTA Online offers vehicle and property discounts until June 19, 2024, including up to 40 percent off select cars. (Rockstar Games)

GTA Online is offering significant weekly discounts on select vehicles in Los Santos, making it an opportune time to acquire specific cars. Until June 19, 2024, players can explore Grand Theft Auto Online and save on various vehicles. This week's discounted items include vehicles from Karin, Declasse, Classique, Vapid, Zirconium, BF, Pfister, Grotti, and Lampadati.

One notable property is also available at a reduced price due to the latest GTA Online weekly discounts. GTA Online Weekly Discounts: Up to 40% Off Select Items (June 13 to June 19, 2024)

The latest GTA Online weekly update features discounts on vehicles and a 30 percent reduction on Agency prices. Here are the discounted items for this week:

  •  Karin Hotring Everon (40% off)
  •  Declasse Tahoma Coupe (40% off)
  •  Classique Broadway (40% off)
  •  Vapid Taxi (40% off)
  •  Zirconium Journey II (40% off)
  •  BF Surfer Custom (40% off)
  •  Pfister Comet SR (40% off)
  •  Pegassi Torero (40% off)
  •  Grotti Cheetah (40% off)
  •  Vapid Dominator GTX (40% off)
  •  Declasse Hotring Sabre (40% off)
  •  Lampadati Michelli GT (40% off)
  •  Double Barrel Shotgun  Gun Van (40% off)
  •  Agency (30% off)
  •  Agency Upgrades and Modifications (30% off)

GTA Online Weekly Discounts: Recommended Purchases (June 13 to June 19, 2024)

Purchasing the Agency is recommended for those who do not yet own it, although many players already possess this property. The next advisable investment is the Vapid Dominator GTX, now available at a 40 percent discount. This two seater muscle car, introduced in the game in 2018, has design influences from various models including the 6th generation Ford Mustang and 7th generation Dodge Charger.

The Vapid Dominator GTX can reach a top speed of 108.50 mph (174.61 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:08.737. Despite its modest performance, it offers reliable handling, making it one of the easiest muscle cars to drive in GTA Online. Players can purchase it for $435,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

First Published Date: 14 Jun, 10:39 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets