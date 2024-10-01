GTA Online offering special birthday gift for longtime players: Here’s how to claim it

Rockstar Games has released a new birthday gift for GTA Online players as the game celebrates its 11th anniversary. The game, launched in 2013, has now reached over a decade of active gameplay, and to mark the occasion, a special gift is being given to those who have been with the game since the beginning.

To claim this gift, players must log into GTA Online between October 1, 2024, and the coming weeks with a character created 11 years ago. The reward for these players is a purple party hat featuring the number 11, which can be found in the Party Hats section of the player's wardrobe or Interaction Menu. Additionally, players will receive firework ammo as part of the celebration.

While the hat is currently exclusive to those who started playing the game on its release day, others will have the chance to obtain similar rewards on their respective anniversaries, depending on how long they have been playing. GTA Online has been periodically adding commemorative items for longtime players, including party hats marking the game's first through tenth anniversaries. These items were introduced as part of the "The Chop Shop" update last winter.

How to Unlock the 11th Anniversary Gift

Players who are curious about their character's anniversary date can easily check their creation date within the game. By pausing the game and navigating to the Stats tab, players can scroll to the General section on the right side to find their character's original creation date.

Looking ahead, GTA Online is expected to continue celebrating annual milestones even as anticipation for GTA 6 builds. A recent glitch revealed by a Twitter user suggested that the game will offer party hats for anniversaries up to 15 years. This indicates Rockstar's plans to support GTA Online for several more years before the potential launch of GTA 6.

Additional Birthday Outfits

In addition to party hats, GTA Online players can earn other commemorative items based on the age of their characters. For instance, players with characters aged five years receive a Bronze Party Suit, while those with characters aged 10 years are awarded a Silver Party Suit. Although it remains unconfirmed, there is speculation that a Gold Party Suit may be available for characters celebrating 15 years of gameplay.

Players can look forward to the other ten party hats and two party outfits currently available in GTA Online, enhancing their in-game experience and celebrating the game's legacy.