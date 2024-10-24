GTA Online players uncover surprising flaw in iconic feature months after update

Recent discussions among Grand Theft Auto Online players reveal that the game's Bottom Dollar Bounties update, released in June, disrupted the functionality of the well-known yellow highway paddles. This change affects how players can interact with these paddles, altering their physics significantly. Initially introduced in GTA 5, these paddles had long been a quirky element for players to enjoy.

New Content Overshadowed by Feature Breakage

The Bottom Dollar Bounties update marked a substantial addition to GTA Online, offering new content for players. This free patch included new vehicles, missions, and introduced a bounty-hunting business. Despite this, players only recently noticed the impact on the highway paddles. With anticipation building for Grand Theft Auto 6, fans of GTA Online continue to engage with the updates and features added to the game.

X user Lucas7yoshi first highlighted the change, explaining how the paddles used to "tilt and hinge" upon interaction. Now, players can only affect the paddles when in a vehicle, as they no longer bounce back into position after being lightly driven over. Instead, they detach from their hinges regardless of the vehicle's speed.

In a follow-up comment, Lucas7yoshi pointed out that the paddles now break from minimal contact, which contrasts with their previous requirement for higher speed collisions. Whether this change was intentional or an oversight remains unclear. Lucas7yoshi expressed scepticism, stating they would be surprised if the alteration was deliberate.

GTA 6 Development May Delay Fixes

As Rockstar Games gears up for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, expected in Fall 2025, the likelihood of addressing this minor bug seems slim. However, it has drawn attention from the community. Players expressed their frustration on social media, reminiscing about the enjoyment derived from driving around the map and interacting with the paddles. Comments like Chris's, who noted the fun of aimlessly driving, and MarkEndless's critique of the loss of enjoyment highlight player sentiment regarding the change.