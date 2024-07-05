 GTA Online rolls out Independence day celebrations with exciting new content- All details | Gaming News
GTA Online celebrates Independence Day with a week-long event from July 4th-10th, featuring a new supercar, themed items, special robberies, bonuses, and discounts. Here's what's happening this week.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 05 2024, 10:47 IST
GTA Online celebrates Independence Day with new events, vehicles, bonuses, and exclusive themed content this week. (Rockstar Games)

GTA Online is ringing in Independence Day with a thrilling new Content Event Week running from July 4th to 10th. Players can look forward to a variety of updates, including a brand-new car, festive Independence Day content, refreshed Salvage Yard Robberies, lucrative bonuses, and enticing discounts. Here's a rundown of everything happening in GTA Online this week!

Rockstar Games has introduced the Overflod Pipistrello as part of the Bottom Dollar Bounties dripfeed. This sleek, all-electric supercar was initially exclusive to GTA+ members. While GTA+ subscribers can continue to enjoy it for free throughout the next month, non-members can now purchase it for $2,950,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

Also read: GTA 6 may feature missions where in-game characters pay you in cryptocurrency: What we know so far

Celebrate Independence Day in Style

Log into GTA Online this week to unlock special Independence Day-themed items. Players will receive the Fireworks Bucket Hat, Stars and Stripes Bucket Hat, and Lady Liberty Bucket Hat for free. Additionally, Business Battles offer the chance to earn more unique unlocks, including the Beer Hat, Benedict Beer Hat, Patriot Beer Hat, Supa Wet Beer Hat, and the Statue of Happiness T-Shirt.

Exciting Salvage Yard Robberies

Three thrilling Salvage Yard Robberies are rotating this week:

  • The McTony Robbery – featuring the Invetero Coquette D10.
  • The Gangbanger Robbery – spotlighting the Bravado Buffalo STX.

Also read: GTA 6 could use AI Motion capture for hyper-realistic character movements, patent suggests: All details

Casino Podium Vehicle

Head to the Diamond Casino & Resort and take a daily spin on the Lucky Wheel for a chance to win the Karin Boor, valued at $1,280,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Prize Ride Challenge

This week's Prize Ride vehicle is the Obey Omnis. To claim it, place in the top 5 in LS Car Meet Races for two consecutive days. The vehicle is priced at $701,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Premium Test Ride Vehicle

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players can test drive the new Übermacht Niobe, this week's Premium Test Ride Vehicle.

Also read: Take-Two CEO hints at possible GTA 6 PC release following console launch: Know what's cooking

Test Track Vehicles

This week's Test Track lineup includes the Declasse Tulip, Invetero Coquette, and Übermacht Revolter.

Luxury Autos Car Dealership

Located in Rockford Hills, the Luxury Autos Car Dealership is showcasing two cars this week: the Annis Euros X32 and the Överflöd Pipistrello.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Simeon's Auto Shop offers five vehicles for purchase and test drive: the Enus Cognoscenti 55, Declasse Vamos, Vapid Caracara 4×4, Weeny Dynasty, and Western Sovereign.

Dive into the festivities and make the most of this special event week in GTA Online!

First Published Date: 05 Jul, 10:45 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets