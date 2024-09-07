 GTA Online: Unlock exclusive Enus Deity and weekly rewards with GTA+ membership | Gaming News
GTA Online: Unlock exclusive Enus Deity and weekly rewards with GTA+ membership

GTA+ Members can now access exclusive rewards for four weeks, including a free Enus Deity sedan, discounts, and special in-game items. Check out the latest benefits and schedule.

| Updated on: Sep 07 2024, 17:51 IST
GTA+ Members enjoy a special four-week reward program with exclusive discounts, free items, and bonuses. (Rockstar Games)

GTA+ Members are now eligible for a special four-week reward program, featuring a complimentary Enus Deity sedan and its Golden Leaf livery. The rewards also include discounts, in-game apparel, and additional perks exclusive to GTA+ Members.

Claim the Enus Deity Sedan

The latest addition to The Vinewood Car Club showroom is the Enus Deity sedan, available free to GTA+ Members. This vehicle, eligible for Imani Tech upgrades, combines style with functionality. Members can claim their free Enus Deity, complete with the Golden Leaf livery, directly from the showroom.

Also read: Sony PS5 Pro officially teased; 30th-anniversary image reveals new design with three stripes

Weekly Rewards for GTA+ Members

For the next four weeks, GTA+ Members will receive weekly benefits, including special discounts and in-game items. The schedule is as follows:

  • September 5: Enjoy a 20% discount on all vehicles at The Vinewood Car Club.
  • September 12: Claim new and returning weapon finishes at the Gun Van, including the Burger Shot Bat, Wall Bat, Orang-O-Tang Knife, Lightning Knife, and the returning Trippy and Spatter variants.
  • September 19: Obtain the Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts, Gold Beat Off Earphones, and Apricot Perseus Cap.
  • September 26: Access new Blue Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Paint and Dark Blue Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint, along with returning Dark Holographic Chameleon Paint and White Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Paint.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2: Claim free DLC and exclusive rewards with new bounty hunter event

New Chameleon Paints and Apparel

Enhance your vehicle's appearance with the Green/Turquoise Flip Chameleon Paint and Green Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint. Additionally, dress in the Green 247 Shirt and Khaki 247 Chino Pants, and the Barbed Wire Shirt for a distinctive look.

Madrazo Bonuses

Martin Madrazo is offering doubled payouts for Daily Madrazo Bounties, providing 2X GTA$ and RP for Bail Office owners. Completing Madrazo's Contact Missions will also yield 2X GTA$ and RP through October 2.

Also read: GTA 6 fans demand more single player content; Criticises GTA Online's influence on Rockstar Games

Discounts

Take advantage of a 30% discount on Drift Tuning Upgrades and 50% off Salvage Yard Properties.

Additional Benefits

GTA+ Members receive access to The Vinewood Club Garage, offering storage for up to 100 vehicles over five floors, complete with a Vehicle Workshop. Members also benefit from special GTA+ Shark Cards with a 15% bonus in GTA$, free Vehicle Requests, and Taxi Services. Access to a rotating selection of classic Rockstar Games titles, including Bully, is also included. For more details, visit the GTA+ website.

First Published Date: 07 Sep, 16:00 IST
