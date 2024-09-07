GTA Online: Unlock exclusive Enus Deity and weekly rewards with GTA+ membership
GTA+ Members can now access exclusive rewards for four weeks, including a free Enus Deity sedan, discounts, and special in-game items. Check out the latest benefits and schedule.
GTA+ Members are now eligible for a special four-week reward program, featuring a complimentary Enus Deity sedan and its Golden Leaf livery. The rewards also include discounts, in-game apparel, and additional perks exclusive to GTA+ Members.
Claim the Enus Deity Sedan
The latest addition to The Vinewood Car Club showroom is the Enus Deity sedan, available free to GTA+ Members. This vehicle, eligible for Imani Tech upgrades, combines style with functionality. Members can claim their free Enus Deity, complete with the Golden Leaf livery, directly from the showroom.
Weekly Rewards for GTA+ Members
For the next four weeks, GTA+ Members will receive weekly benefits, including special discounts and in-game items. The schedule is as follows:
- September 5: Enjoy a 20% discount on all vehicles at The Vinewood Car Club.
- September 12: Claim new and returning weapon finishes at the Gun Van, including the Burger Shot Bat, Wall Bat, Orang-O-Tang Knife, Lightning Knife, and the returning Trippy and Spatter variants.
- September 19: Obtain the Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts, Gold Beat Off Earphones, and Apricot Perseus Cap.
- September 26: Access new Blue Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Paint and Dark Blue Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint, along with returning Dark Holographic Chameleon Paint and White Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Paint.
New Chameleon Paints and Apparel
Enhance your vehicle's appearance with the Green/Turquoise Flip Chameleon Paint and Green Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint. Additionally, dress in the Green 247 Shirt and Khaki 247 Chino Pants, and the Barbed Wire Shirt for a distinctive look.
Madrazo Bonuses
Martin Madrazo is offering doubled payouts for Daily Madrazo Bounties, providing 2X GTA$ and RP for Bail Office owners. Completing Madrazo's Contact Missions will also yield 2X GTA$ and RP through October 2.
Discounts
Take advantage of a 30% discount on Drift Tuning Upgrades and 50% off Salvage Yard Properties.
Additional Benefits
GTA+ Members receive access to The Vinewood Club Garage, offering storage for up to 100 vehicles over five floors, complete with a Vehicle Workshop. Members also benefit from special GTA+ Shark Cards with a 15% bonus in GTA$, free Vehicle Requests, and Taxi Services. Access to a rotating selection of classic Rockstar Games titles, including Bully, is also included. For more details, visit the GTA+ website.
