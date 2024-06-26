 GTA Online unveils Bottom Dollar Bounties with new vehicles, missions, and exclusive GTA+ benefits | Gaming News
GTA Online unveils Bottom Dollar Bounties with new vehicles, missions, and exclusive GTA+ benefits

GTA Online launches Bottom Dollar Bounties, letting players become bail enforcers in Los Santos and Blaine County, with new vehicles, off-the-books work, and exclusive features for GTA+ Members.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 26 2024, 11:11 IST
GTA Online introduces Bottom Dollar Bounties, allowing players to become bail enforcers and pursue justice. (Rockstar Games)

GTA Online has launched a new feature, Bottom Dollar Bounties, allowing players to step into the role of bail enforcers. Players can now take control of the new Bail Enforcement business and track down bounties across Los Santos and Blaine County.

Additionally, Vincent introduces off-the-books work, new vehicles, including Law Enforcement Vehicles, and more.

Opportunity for Justice

After a long career, bounty hunter Maude Eccles is retiring, presenting an opportunity for players to pursue justice in GTA Online: Bottom Dollar Bounties. Available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC players join Maude's daughter, Jenette, to manage the Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement team. They will track and apprehend various targets, using tactics to prevent further criminal activity.

Summer Update Features

The summer update also includes new off-the-books Dispatch Work for LSPD officer Vincent Effenburger, a variety of new vehicles, and additional tools in the Creator. GTA+ Members receive benefits, including the Vinewood Club phone app and an exclusive supercar.

Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement Office

Players can start the Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement Office by choosing a location from Maze Bank Foreclosures. Each office includes necessary tools, including a Bail Enforcement System computer, holding cell, CCTV access, safe, and garage space. Customization options include different office styles, additional staff, a gun locker, and van armour plating.

Standard Targets are common criminals, while Most Wanted Targets include high-profile figures like CEOs and street racers. Players can tackle Most Wanted Targets once per day, while Standard Targets are unlimited. It's advised to capture targets alive for higher rewards, using non-lethal equipment like the Stun Gun.

Vincent's Dispatch Work

Vincent offers new Dispatch Work in Freemode. To participate, players must complete the Slush Fund mission and use Law Enforcement Vehicles available at Warstock Cache & Carry. Eligible vehicles include the Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser, Bravado Greenwood Cruiser, and Bravado Dorado Cruiser.

New Vehicles and Drift Tuning

The update adds new vehicles like the Enus Paragon S, Bollokan Envisage, and Übermacht Niobe. Players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can enhance these vehicles at Hao's Special Works. Drift Tuning is available for the Vulcar Nebula Turbo, Übermacht Cypher, and Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody, with new liveries for drift enthusiasts.

Exclusive Benefits for GTA+ Members

GTA+ Members receive the new Vinewood Club app and the Överflöd Pipistrello supercar. Players can also complete challenges to earn the Bottom Dollar Outfit and other rewards. Increased GTA$ payouts for various activities and improvements to the Creator and Assault on Cayo Perico are included in the update.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 11:11 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets