GTA Online weekly update: Double rewards, exclusive discounts, and thrilling challenges await players

GTA Online's latest weekly update introduces exciting rewards, vehicle discounts, and more for players. Running until March 27 at 2:30 PM IST, the update delivers double money and RP for several activities, making this week an ideal time for players to dive into the action.

Double Rewards on Missions and Adversary Mode

Players can now participate in the "Oscar Guzman Flies Again" finale for double GTA$ and RP. Completing the finale will earn players $1 million while finishing it on Hard mode will boost the payout to $1.5 million. This is a great opportunity for players to maximise earnings while enjoying one of the game's thrilling missions.

Another highlight of the update is the "Vespucci Job Remix" Adversary Mode, which also offers double money and RP. In this mode, players race against time to collect checkpoints, while others try to stop them. Players can take part in the action through March 26 and earn extra rewards for their efforts. For those looking for a weekly challenge, looting three stash houses will unlock a $100,000 payout.

Podium Vehicle, Prize Ride, and Test Track Vehicles

Players can also head to the Featured Series at Legion Square to join the current series and compete for more rewards. The podium vehicle for this week is the Maibatsu MonstroCiti, with the prized ride being the Enus Windsor Drop. To claim the prize ride, players must place in the top five in LS Car Meet races for four consecutive days.

Discounts on Vehicles and Weapons

This week's discounts include up to 40% off select aircraft and helicopters, such as the Steamer 216, Sea Sparrow, Alkanost, and Western Rogue. Additionally, vehicles like the Enus Deity and Furia are available for up to 30% off.

For those looking for a premium test ride, the Benefactor Stirling GT is available for players on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Players can also test out several other high-performance vehicles on the test track, including the Överflöd Entity XF, Pegassi Torero, and Grotti Carbonizzare.

The Gun Van this week offers 40% off the Up-n-Atomizer and free Sticky Bombs for everyone. GTA+ members can enjoy a 30% discount on the Service Carbine. With several discounts and opportunities to earn big, this is a week players won't want to miss in GTA Online.