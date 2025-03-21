Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA Online weekly update: Double rewards, exclusive discounts, and thrilling challenges await players

GTA Online weekly update: Double rewards, exclusive discounts, and thrilling challenges await players

GTA Online’s latest update brings exciting rewards, double money, and discounts on vehicles and weapons, making this week a great opportunity for players to earn big.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 21 2025, 07:56 IST
GTA Online celebrating halloween with haunted vehicles, zombie encounters, and exciting new rewards
GTA Online weekly update
1/7 Los Santos is now a hotbed of Halloween-inspired chaos. Haunted vehicles and supernatural creatures have begun to roam the streets, adding to the growing mayhem. Players can dive into Halloween-themed Deathmatches, wear spooky masks, and boost earnings by participating in Freemode Events and Challenges. (Rockstar Games)
2/7 Special Halloween-themed rewards are up for grabs. The Purple Glow and Green Glow Skeleton Onesies are now available for players who participated in the North Yankton Nightmare Community Challenge, adding more eerie elements to the festive chaos. (Rockstar Games)
3/7 Zombie encounters are now possible through the GTA Online Survival Creator. Players can create custom Jobs featuring waves of undead pedestrians, offering a chance to experiment with survival-based horrors. Using the tag #CommunitySeries allows Jobs to be featured in future updates. (Rockstar Games)
4/7 Freemode Events and Challenges are offering double rewards. Players can earn 2X GTA$ and RP by completing stunts like the Longest Wheelie or taking on classic modes like Hunt the Beast, providing a lucrative reason to keep the spooky spirit alive. (Rockstar Games)
5/7 Celebrate Día de Muertos in GTA Online with festive masks and a themed tee. New masks, including the Romance Calaca Mask and Floral Calaca Mask, are available for a limited time, giving players even more options to celebrate the holiday in-game. (Rockstar Games)
6/7 Halloween Deathmatches are also rewarding players with double GTA$ and RP. Participate in terrifying challenges like Drop Dead, Damned and Lost, and Suck It Up. Completing two Deathmatches unlocks the Tan Demon Goat Mask and an extra GTA$100,000. (Rockstar Games)
7/7 Zombie encounters are now possible through the GTA Online Survival Creator. Players can create custom Jobs featuring waves of undead pedestrians, offering a chance to experiment with survival-based horrors. Using the tag #CommunitySeries allows Jobs to be featured in future updates. (Rockstar Games)
GTA Online weekly update
GTA Online's weekly update offers double rewards, discounts, and new challenges for players until March 27. (Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's latest weekly update introduces exciting rewards, vehicle discounts, and more for players. Running until March 27 at 2:30 PM IST, the update delivers double money and RP for several activities, making this week an ideal time for players to dive into the action.

Double Rewards on Missions and Adversary Mode

Players can now participate in the "Oscar Guzman Flies Again" finale for double GTA$ and RP. Completing the finale will earn players $1 million while finishing it on Hard mode will boost the payout to $1.5 million. This is a great opportunity for players to maximise earnings while enjoying one of the game's thrilling missions.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows: Top strategies to earn 'Mon' fast without spending real money

Another highlight of the update is the "Vespucci Job Remix" Adversary Mode, which also offers double money and RP. In this mode, players race against time to collect checkpoints, while others try to stop them. Players can take part in the action through March 26 and earn extra rewards for their efforts. For those looking for a weekly challenge, looting three stash houses will unlock a $100,000 payout.

Also read: GTA 6 pre-orders near $1 billion - Why gamers are rushing to secure their copy early

Podium Vehicle, Prize Ride, and Test Track Vehicles

Players can also head to the Featured Series at Legion Square to join the current series and compete for more rewards. The podium vehicle for this week is the Maibatsu MonstroCiti, with the prized ride being the Enus Windsor Drop. To claim the prize ride, players must place in the top five in LS Car Meet races for four consecutive days.

Discounts on Vehicles and Weapons

This week's discounts include up to 40% off select aircraft and helicopters, such as the Steamer 216, Sea Sparrow, Alkanost, and Western Rogue. Additionally, vehicles like the Enus Deity and Furia are available for up to 30% off.

Also read: Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipsets for handheld gaming devices launched at GDC 2025

For those looking for a premium test ride, the Benefactor Stirling GT is available for players on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Players can also test out several other high-performance vehicles on the test track, including the Överflöd Entity XF, Pegassi Torero, and Grotti Carbonizzare.

The Gun Van this week offers 40% off the Up-n-Atomizer and free Sticky Bombs for everyone. GTA+ members can enjoy a 30% discount on the Service Carbine. With several discounts and opportunities to earn big, this is a week players won't want to miss in GTA Online.

First Published Date: 21 Mar, 07:56 IST
