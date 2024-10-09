 GTA Online Zombie mode to release tomorrow: Get ready for a spooky survival challenge and more | Gaming News
GTA Online Zombie mode to release tomorrow: Get ready for a spooky survival challenge and more

Are you ready for a zombie invasion in GTA Online? Rockstar Games is launching a new survival mode with their Halloween Update. Here's what to expect.

Oct 09 2024, 10:36 IST
Red Dead Redemption Series: Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2 offer an experience reminiscent of GTA, but with a Western twist. Released in 2010 and 2018 respectively, these games transport players to expansive open worlds filled with criminal activities and heists. They excel in storytelling and character development, bringing to life a range of missions across diverse locations like Mexico and the Caribbean. The narrative depth and intricate world design make this series a must-play for fans of the GTA experience. (Rockstar Games)
Saints Row 2: Saints Row 2, developed by Deep Silver Volition and launched in 2008, is often dubbed a GTA clone. However, it distinguishes itself with its unique style and freedom. Players can create a custom character and dive into a large open world with an array of weapons and vehicles. The game offers numerous missions and side quests, maintaining a level of engagement through its entertaining, albeit different, storytelling approach. (Xbox.com)
Just Cause 3: Avalanche Studios' Just Cause 3, released in 2015, combines explosive action with a vast open world. Set in a tropical paradise under a dictator's rule, players use grappling hooks and wingsuits to cause chaos. The game's extensive map encourages players to unleash destruction while completing various objectives. The high-paced gameplay and creative freedom make Just Cause 3 a thrilling alternative for those seeking GTA-like mayhem. (Xbox.com)
Watch Dogs 2: Ubisoft's Watch Dogs 2, from 2016, elevates the hacking element in a beautifully recreated San Francisco. Players can hack a multitude of objects and systems, enhancing their gameplay experience. The sequel improves on its predecessor with engaging characters and a wide range of activities that go beyond typical fetch quests. Its exploration and innovative interactions set it apart as a notable choice for GTA enthusiasts. (Xbox.com)
Mad Max: Released by Avalanche Studios in 2015, Mad Max is an underrated gem that offers a blend of intense driving and combat. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the game focuses on vehicular action, complemented by hand-to-hand combat and a gripping story. Players must reclaim their stolen vehicle and navigate through a richly detailed world, making Mad Max a compelling choice for fans of the GTA genre. (Xbox.com)
Mafia III: Mafia III, developed by Hangar 13 and released in 2016, provides a unique twist on the open-world formula. The game features a compact, yet detailed map and combines strong third-person combat with engaging driving mechanics. Set in a crime-ridden city, it offers a narrative of revenge and moral choices, making it a significant entry in the open-world genre that fans of GTA should explore. (Xbox)
Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, launched in 2020, delivers a futuristic twist on the GTA formula. Set in the sprawling Night City, the game offers unparalleled freedom in a vibrant, lawless environment. Despite its RPG elements, Cyberpunk 2077 shares similarities with GTA, such as an immersive world and memorable characters. Its dynamic story and cutting-edge graphics make it a standout for those seeking a GTA-like experience in a sci-fi setting. (Xbox.com)
GTA Online to introduce a new zombie survival mode with its Halloween update, arriving on October 10. (@RockstarGames)

Rockstar Games is spicing up GTA Online with an exciting new addition - Zombie Mode. This addition arrives with the Halloween Update, scheduled for release on October 10, 2024. Players will explore a zombie-infested environment, marking a significant shift in gameplay. 

This mode, as revealed by footage from data miner _arthur1781, will follow a format similar to other zombie survival modes found in various games. Players will face waves of zombies at Ludendorff Church and Cemetery, adding a new layer of intensity to the game.

In the upcoming mode, players will face waves of zombies, particularly at Ludendorff Church and Cemetery. This change provides a fresh experience for players seeking thrilling challenges within the game's expansive world. The zombie mode will be accessible through the ‘North Yankton Ludendorff Cemetery Survival' option.

To access the zombie mode in GTA Online, players can follow these steps:

  1. Launch the game on PC and pause.
  2. Go to the GTA online tab and select the jobs section.
  3. Click on Play Jobs and head to the Rockstar Games Created tab.
  4. Select the Survivals job, which will take you to the North Yankton Ludendorff Cemetery.

It is essential for players to note that the availability of these jobs depends on Rockstar Games' schedule. GTA Online's zombie mode may not appear immediately in all regions after the update. Players should remain patient and check back later if they do not see the mode right away.

Currently, Rockstar Games has not clarified how long the map will remain in the game. Players should take advantage of this opportunity to eliminate as many zombies as possible during the limited availability of this mode. The community looks forward to the excitement that this new addition will bring to the longstanding game.

