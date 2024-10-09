GTA Online Zombie mode to release tomorrow: Get ready for a spooky survival challenge and more

Rockstar Games is spicing up GTA Online with an exciting new addition - Zombie Mode. This addition arrives with the Halloween Update, scheduled for release on October 10, 2024. Players will explore a zombie-infested environment, marking a significant shift in gameplay.

This mode, as revealed by footage from data miner _arthur1781, will follow a format similar to other zombie survival modes found in various games. Players will face waves of zombies at Ludendorff Church and Cemetery, adding a new layer of intensity to the game.

In the upcoming mode, players will face waves of zombies, particularly at Ludendorff Church and Cemetery. This change provides a fresh experience for players seeking thrilling challenges within the game's expansive world. The zombie mode will be accessible through the ‘North Yankton Ludendorff Cemetery Survival' option.

To access the zombie mode in GTA Online, players can follow these steps:

Launch the game on PC and pause. Go to the GTA online tab and select the jobs section. Click on Play Jobs and head to the Rockstar Games Created tab. Select the Survivals job, which will take you to the North Yankton Ludendorff Cemetery.

It is essential for players to note that the availability of these jobs depends on Rockstar Games' schedule. GTA Online's zombie mode may not appear immediately in all regions after the update. Players should remain patient and check back later if they do not see the mode right away.

Currently, Rockstar Games has not clarified how long the map will remain in the game. Players should take advantage of this opportunity to eliminate as many zombies as possible during the limited availability of this mode. The community looks forward to the excitement that this new addition will bring to the longstanding game.