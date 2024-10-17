GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition to exit PS Plus free games on this date- All details

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, the remastered version of the classic Grand Theft Auto game, will soon leave the PS Plus catalogue. Currently available for free to PS4 and PS5 players as part of the PS Plus premium tiers, the game will be removed on November 18, 2024. It has been prominently displayed in the “Last chance to play” section on the PS Plus menu, urging gamers to take advantage of the opportunity before it ends.

In addition to GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, several other titles will also exit the free PS Plus games list. This change is part of a broader update to the PS Plus service, affecting various games available to members.

The impending removal affects two of the three PS Plus tiers, specifically the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium memberships. On November 18, 2024, members will no longer have free access to a list of games that includes:

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Moving Out

Blasphemous

Overcooked 2

What Remains of Edith Finch

Chorus

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory

Kingdom Hearts 3

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

Teardown

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Superliminal

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme vs Maxiboost On

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

The Sims 4 City Living Expansion Pack

Red Dead Redemption 2

While players may miss accessing GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition for free, PlayStation recently added new titles to the PS Plus Premium and Extra tiers as of October 15, 2024. New offerings for PS Plus Premium and Extra members include:

Dead Island 2

Two Point Campus

The Dark Pictures Anthology

Gris

Return to Monkey Island

Ghostbusters

Firefighting Simulator: The Squad

Overpass 2

Tour de France 2023

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

For PS Plus Premium users, additional games include:

The Last Clockwinder

Dino Crisis

Siren

R-Type Dimensions EX

After its removal from the PS Plus free games list, players can purchase GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition anytime through the PS Store.