GTA San Andreas download: How to get the game on PC, laptop, and mobile with system requirements

One of the most iconic games in the Grand Theft Auto series, GTA San Andreas, continues to capture the attention of players, offering a memorable storyline and immersive gameplay. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the series, you can now easily download GTA San Andreas and dive into the world of Carl "CJ" Johnson, who returns to his hometown of Grove Street after the tragic loss of his mother. Set in the 90s, the game follows CJ as he battles against corrupt authorities to save his family.

The remastered version of GTA San Andreas, part of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, is available for download on PC, laptop, and mobile. Here's everything you need to know about how to get the game on your device.

GTA San Andreas system requirements for PC

Before downloading, check if your system meets the required specifications to run the remastered version of the game.

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD FX-6300

Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD FX-6300 GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R9 280

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R9 280 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 45GB of free space

Recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i7-2700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i7-2700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 570

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 570 RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: 45GB of free space

How to download GTA San Andreas on PC

Downloading GTA San Andreas on your PC is a straightforward process. Follow these steps:

Visit the Rockstar store and download the Rockstar Games Launcher. Open the launcher and log in to your Rockstar Social Club account. If you don't have one, create a new account. Search for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Click on Buy Now and complete the payment process. Once the purchase is complete, the download for GTA San Andreas will begin automatically.

Price of GTA San Andreas for PC

The remastered trilogy, which includes GTA San Andreas, is available for Rs. 4,995 on the Rockstar Games store.

With the system requirements checked and the game ready to download, you can experience GTA San Andreas in its remastered glory.