GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games hits 36 million downloads, San Andreas leads with 25.2 million- Details

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Definitive Edition has surpassed 25.2 million downloads since its release on Netflix Games for Android and iOS last December. According to data from Appmagic, analysed by mobilegamer.biz, the game has seen significant success among Netflix subscribers, who can download and play it for free as part of their subscription. Alongside San Andreas, the Definitive Editions of two other classic titles- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and GTA 3- are also available on the platform.

GTA Trilogy Sees Impressive Download Numbers

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, which includes all three games, has collectively reached 36.6 million downloads across both mobile operating systems, according to the report. Of these, San Andreas leads with 25.2 million downloads, marking a significant increase from previous reports in June.

Also read: Sony PS5 Pro launched with AI upscaling and powerful new GPU, but its price has shocked fans

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Definitive Edition ranks second with 7.8 million downloads. Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition has reached 3.6 million downloads, a notable rise from the 300,000 reported in June. These figures highlight the growing popularity of the trilogy among Netflix subscribers.

Exclusive Features for Netflix Gamers

The GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition on Netflix Games has benefited from improvements not present in the console and PC versions. Players can use the Classic Lighting Mode, a feature unique to this version, to enhance their gaming experience. This mode brings more accurate lighting effects, which were not available in earlier releases of the game on other platforms.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2: How RDR3 can elevate early 20th century tech in Side Quests

Additional Benefits for Console Players

For those interested in playing the Definitive Editions on consoles, a Netflix Plus membership is required. This membership provides access to a range of classic Rockstar games and exclusive Grand Theft Auto Online content.

Also read: GTA 6 sparks fan frenzy as new rumour suggests potential release delay to 2026

The surge in downloads underscores the appeal of the Grand Theft Auto franchise and the effectiveness of Netflix Games' strategy in offering classic titles to a new audience. As Netflix continues to expand its gaming portfolio, the platform may see further growth in user engagement and downloads across its library.