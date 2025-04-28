Hitman: World of Assassination to release on Switch 2 soon; Pre-orders now open

Agent 47's action-packed journey is making its way to the Switch 2, with fans of the iconic assassin now able to preorder Hitman: World of Assassination - Signature Edition ahead of its release. The game, set to launch on June 5, will retail for $60 and bring the entire Hitman saga to the new console. It includes Hitman (2016) and its two sequels, Hitman 2 and Hitman 3, offering a thrilling experience for new players and returning fans alike.

Hitman: World of Assassination: Preorder Bonus for Signature Edition

Players who preorder Hitman: World of Assassination - Signature Edition for Switch 2 will receive exclusive in-game content, including the Quack Pack and Signature DLC packs. These include additional costumes and items inspired by Mario and Luigi, adding a playful twist to Agent 47's usual gear.

Also read: Google doodle brings the half moon to life with interactive card game: Here's how to play

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

A Complete Hitman Experience

This collection is announced as the ultimate Hitman experience for the Switch 2. It combines all three main campaigns from the series, plus extra content such as bonus locations, additional missions, and various game modes like contracts mode, escalations, and elusive target arcades. With this much content, players can expect a extended gameplay experience. Preorders for the physical edition are available through retailers like Amazon and Walmart, though it's important to note that the game will be distributed as a Game-Key Card. Players will need to download the game after authenticating their purchase via the kit.

Also read: Sony PS5 brings back retro themes and introduces new ‘Audio Focus' feature

Hitman: World of Assassination invites players to take on the role of Agent 47, a skilled assassin carrying out high-profile contracts around the world. The game's design encourages stealth, as players navigate through heavily guarded areas, often relying on disguises and careful planning to eliminate their targets without detection. The open-ended gameplay provides a high level of re-playability, as each mission allows for a variety of strategies and approaches.

Also read: BGMI introduces official redeem codes: Know how to claim free in-game exclusive rewards

Other Switch 2 Games Available for Preorder

Hitman: World of Assassination - Signature Edition is one of several third-party titles available for preorder on Amazon. Other upcoming Switch 2 games include new releases like Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma and Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion, as well as updated versions of older games, such as Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and Yakuza 0 Director's Cut.