Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Hitman: World of Assassination to release on Switch 2 soon; Pre-orders now open

Hitman: World of Assassination to release on Switch 2 soon; Pre-orders now open

The iconic Hitman series is making its way to Switch 2. Preorders are now open for Hitman: World of Assassination with exclusive bonuses.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 28 2025, 12:59 IST
Icon
Xbox Developer Direct 2025: Top game announcements from the event
Hitman: World of Assassination
1/4 Ninja Gaiden 4 has finally arrived after a long wait, serving as a sequel to the previous games and introducing a new protagonist, Yakumo. The game is anticipated to launch in Autumn 2025. (Xbox)
Hitman: World of Assassination
2/4 Doom: The Dark Ages is another entry in the Doom franchise and will launch on 15th May 2025. This game will offer medieval-style visuals, and if you're a fan of the Doom series, you’ll want to check this out. (Microsoft)
image caption
3/4 The Ninja Gaiden 2 remake, based on the Unreal Engine 5, was revealed after the Ninja Gaiden 4 trailer during Microsoft’s developer conference. It’s called Ninja Gaiden 2 Black. This is a remake of the original game, released in 2008, will now be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and S. (Xbox)
image caption
4/4 South of Midnight  will launch on Xbox Series X and S, PC, and Game Pass. It’s an action-adventure title from Xbox's Compulsion Games. A new story trailer is now released, showing the main protagonist, Hazel, searching for her mother. The game will launch on 8 April 2025 (Xbox)
Hitman: World of Assassination
icon View all Images
Hitman: World of Assassination is gearing up to arrive on Switch 2, with pre-orders open for the Signature Edition. (Epic Games)

Agent 47's action-packed journey is making its way to the Switch 2, with fans of the iconic assassin now able to preorder Hitman: World of Assassination - Signature Edition ahead of its release. The game, set to launch on June 5, will retail for $60 and bring the entire Hitman saga to the new console. It includes Hitman (2016) and its two sequels, Hitman 2 and Hitman 3, offering a thrilling experience for new players and returning fans alike.

Hitman: World of Assassination: Preorder Bonus for Signature Edition

Players who preorder Hitman: World of Assassination - Signature Edition for Switch 2 will receive exclusive in-game content, including the Quack Pack and Signature DLC packs. These include additional costumes and items inspired by Mario and Luigi, adding a playful twist to Agent 47's usual gear.

Also read: Google doodle brings the half moon to life with interactive card game: Here's how to play

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

A Complete Hitman Experience

This collection is announced as the ultimate Hitman experience for the Switch 2. It combines all three main campaigns from the series, plus extra content such as bonus locations, additional missions, and various game modes like contracts mode, escalations, and elusive target arcades. With this much content, players can expect a extended gameplay experience. Preorders for the physical edition are available through retailers like Amazon and Walmart, though it's important to note that the game will be distributed as a Game-Key Card. Players will need to download the game after authenticating their purchase via the kit.

Also read: Sony PS5 brings back retro themes and introduces new ‘Audio Focus' feature

Hitman: World of Assassination invites players to take on the role of Agent 47, a skilled assassin carrying out high-profile contracts around the world. The game's design encourages stealth, as players navigate through heavily guarded areas, often relying on disguises and careful planning to eliminate their targets without detection. The open-ended gameplay provides a high level of re-playability, as each mission allows for a variety of strategies and approaches.

Also read: BGMI introduces official redeem codes: Know how to claim free in-game exclusive rewards

Other Switch 2 Games Available for Preorder

Hitman: World of Assassination - Signature Edition is one of several third-party titles available for preorder on Amazon. Other upcoming Switch 2 games include new releases like Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma and Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion, as well as updated versions of older games, such as Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and Yakuza 0 Director's Cut.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Apr, 12:59 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Google half moon game

Google doodle brings the half moon to life with interactive card game: Here’s how to play
Sony PS5 update

Sony PS5 brings back retro themes and introduces new ‘Audio Focus’ feature
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI introduces official redeem codes: Know how to claim free in-game exclusive rewards
VALORANT Mobile game pre-registrations

VALORANT Mobile pre-registration date is here: Know when and how to register
PlayStation 6: What to expect, pricing, my feature wishlist

PlayStation 6: What to expect, pricing, my feature wishlist

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets