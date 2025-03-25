Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date expected to be announced soon

Bethesda is expected to announce the release date of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for the PS5 on Monday, according to reports. The action-adventure game, which debuted on PC and Xbox Series S/X in December 2024, has been confirmed for a 2025 launch on PS5. While there has been no official confirmation from Bethesda or Microsoft regarding the exact date, an industry insider suggests the announcement will be made on March 24.

Leaker Reveals Pre-order Bonuses

The leak comes from billbil-kun, a well-known and reliable source within the gaming industry who has a history of accurate leaks. Billbil-kun has revealed that the PS5 release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be disclosed by Bethesda on March 24. Additionally, the insider posted images of the game's box art for both the Standard and Premium editions. They also shared details on the pre-order bonuses that players can expect.

According to the leaked information, purchasing the Standard Edition will provide the Last Crusade pack, which includes a Travelling Suit and the Lion Tamer whip. Those who opt for the Premium Edition will receive additional perks, such as two days of early access, The Order of Giants story DLC, the Last Crusade pack, a Temple of Doom outfit, and a digital art book.

Bethesda Teases the Announcement

Bethesda has further supported the leak by teasing an announcement on social media. The company posted a photo of Troy Baker, the actor who voices Indiana Jones in the game, with the message, "keep eyes here tomorrow."

Earlier reports from billbil-kun indicated that the game would be available on PS5 starting April 17, with early access for Premium Edition buyers beginning on April 15. Additionally, pre-orders for the game are expected to open around March 25. The pricing for the PS5 version of the game is anticipated to align with the Xbox Series S/X version.

The PS5 launch of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is likely to attract a significant number of new players. Microsoft previously reported in January that the game had surpassed four million players, a number that includes those who accessed the game through Game Pass.