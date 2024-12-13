Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, the latest game from Naughty Dog—the renowned studio behind iconic franchises like Crash Bandicoot, Jak and Daxter, Uncharted, and The Last of Us—has officially been unveiled. Currently in development for the PlayStation 5, the game's first trailer debuted today at The Game Awards 2024. Here's everything we know so far, based on details shared by the studio.

Naughty Dog: Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Is “Our Wildest And Most Creative Story Yet”

Firstly, Naughty Dog has confirmed that this game has been in development since 2020, marking four years of active work. The studio describes it as their "wildest and most creative story yet," featuring a protagonist named Jordan A. Mun, a bounty hunter stranded on Sempiria—a distant planet cut off from the rest of the universe hundreds of years ago.

The planet is so dangerous that anyone who ventured there was never heard from again. Jordan will need to use her full strength and abilities to escape and become the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit, Naughty Dog revealed.

Beyond this, much of the story remains under wraps, as the studio is keeping certain surprises hidden. Naughty Dog says the game will live up to its reputation for creating emotionally driven, character-focused stories. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will double down on this tradition while also delivering the deepest gameplay experience in the studio's history, the studio said.

Hollywood Actor Trends Continues

Jordan A. M is played by Tati Gabrielle, while Kumail Nanjiani (as we spotted) also appears in the trailer, and is expected to play a major supporting role. The game follows in the footsteps of other PlayStation titles like Death Stranding by featuring prominent Hollywood actors.

If you paid close attention to the trailer, you might have noticed several product placements, including a Porsche spaceship and Sony-branded audio systems. The game aims to be a cultural homage, blending futuristic storytelling with real-world elements.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet - Is There A Release Date/Window?

There is currently no information from Naughty Dog about when to expect the game. All we know is that it is under development for the PlayStation 5, leaving the release window open to interpretation.

