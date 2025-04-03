iPhone users can now play Nintendo DS games online with Android and console gamers worldwide

The iPhone has just taken a significant step forward in emulation with the addition of a highly anticipated feature in the Delta Emulator. While emulators on iOS have traditionally lagged behind their Android counterparts, this update brings a game-changing feature to iOS users, making it easier than ever to play Nintendo DS games online. The latest Delta Emulator update version 1.7 allows players to connect with others across different platforms, including Android devices and consoles.

Online Multiplayer for Nintendo DS Games

Delta Emulator, a popular app that supports a wide range of Nintendo consoles, including the NES and Nintendo DS, has made online multiplayer a reality for DS games. This new feature, which utilises community WFC servers, simplifies what used to be a tedious and complicated process. Previously, connecting to online servers for DS games required navigating through intricate steps. Now, with the Delta Emulator update, iPhone users can easily select from pre-configured servers such as Wiimmfi, WiiLink WFC, or AltWFC, and the app does the rest. For those wanting additional options, manual DNS settings can be input for further server customisation.

You may be interested in 3% OFF 3% OFF Apple iPhone 16e Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 9% OFF 9% OFF Apple iPhone 16 Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage Apple iPhone 16 Plus Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2 launching on June 5: Features, game lineup, pricing, and more details revealed

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Cross-Platform Gaming Now Possible

The update brings online multiplayer to popular Nintendo DS games like Mario Kart DS, Metroid Prime Hunters, and Pokemon Black/White. Thanks to the implementation from the MelonDS core, this feature extends to all users connected to the same server, including those on Android and consoles. iPhone users can now seamlessly compete against other players, regardless of their platform.

Also read: Top 5 must-play games launching in April 2025 for PS5, Xbox, and PC you can't miss

More Updates and Future Improvements

Initially available as a beta for Patreon supporters, this feature is now available to the broader public through the App Store and AltStore versions of Delta Emulator. The update also enhances the N64 core's performance, incorporating OpenGL ES 3.0, though users can still opt for OpenGL ES 2.0 if they encounter issues. Additionally, developer Riley Testut has hinted at adding RetroAchievements in future updates, although no timeline has been provided.

Also read: Nintendo launches new Android app to keep users updated on Switch 2 and more

The growing popularity of iOS emulation comes in the wake of Apple's relaxed stance on emulators in the App Store. Once requiring jailbreaking, emulators like Delta, Provenance, and RetroArch are now available for download directly from the App Store. However, limitations like the lack of JIT support still impact performance for certain platforms.