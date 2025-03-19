Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Is GTA 5 finally coming to PC Game Pass? New leaks spark excitement among hammers

Is GTA 5 finally coming to PC Game Pass? New leaks spark excitement among hammers

GTA 5 may soon join PC Game Pass, as new leaks suggest Rockstar Games and Microsoft are in talks for its addition.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 19 2025, 08:42 IST
GTA 5 PC
GTA 5 could arrive on PC Game Pass soon, as new leaks hint at its addition. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 could soon be accessible to PC Game Pass subscribers as reports suggest possible integration. A well-known source for Rockstar Games news, Insider Tez2, noticed changes in the Rockstar Game Launcher, hinting at a potential addition to Microsoft's PC gaming subscription.

GTA 5 May Arrive on PC Game Pass Amid New Speculation

GTA 5 has been available on Xbox Game Pass multiple times, but it has yet to appear on the PC-specific version of the service. Negotiations to bring the game to PC Game Pass have been ongoing since at least 2023. During Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, internal documents revealed that Take-Two Interactive requested between $12 million and $15 million per month to include the game in the service. In July 2024, Tez2 shared on social media that discussions had progressed, Pure Xbox reported

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
4% OFF
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
Discounted price:₹69,998Original price:₹72,999
Buy now
12% OFF
Vivo X200
  • Natural Green
  • 12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹65,999Original price:₹74,999
Buy now

Also read: Death Stranding 2 Collector's Edition pre-orders live: Secure early access and exclusive in-game bonuses

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Possible Requirements and Game Access

If GTA 5 joins PC Game Pass, it would likely require the Rockstar Games launcher for authentication. Many third-party titles on the service already follow this pattern, needing separate launchers despite being accessed through the Xbox app. If the game is available for a limited period, players could continue their progress by purchasing the game separately.

Also read: GTA 6 release date may be closer than expected as new clues spark speculation

Impact on PC Players and GTA Online

On PC, GTA 5 typically includes access to GTA Online, unlike on Xbox and PlayStation, where online play may require a separate subscription. If added to PC Game Pass, the multiplayer component would likely be included. Since purchases through the Rockstar Launcher qualify for GTA 5 Enhanced, the version on Game Pass could offer improved graphics and faster loading times.

Also read: Xbox controller to get new ways to type, navigate and more on Windows 11 PC in upcoming feature update

PC players recently expressed disappointment when Rockstar confirmed that GTA 6 would initially be released only on consoles. Making GTA 5 available on PC Game Pass could expand its audience and might attract more console players to the PC platform. However, neither Rockstar Games nor Microsoft has officially confirmed the addition of GTA 5 to PC Game Pass.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Mar, 08:41 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Death Stranding 2 Collector’s Edition

Death Stranding 2 Collector’s Edition pre-orders live: Secure early access and exclusive in-game bonuses
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date may be closer than expected as new clues spark speculation
Xbox controller

Xbox controller to get new ways to type, navigate and more on Windows 11 PC in upcoming feature update
Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft introduces Copilot for Gaming: AI assistant to streamline Xbox setup, progress, and more
GTA San Andreas download

GTA San Andreas download: How to get the game on PC, laptop, and mobile with system requirements

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets