Is GTA 5 finally coming to PC Game Pass? New leaks spark excitement among hammers

GTA 5 could soon be accessible to PC Game Pass subscribers as reports suggest possible integration. A well-known source for Rockstar Games news, Insider Tez2, noticed changes in the Rockstar Game Launcher, hinting at a potential addition to Microsoft's PC gaming subscription.

GTA 5 May Arrive on PC Game Pass Amid New Speculation

GTA 5 has been available on Xbox Game Pass multiple times, but it has yet to appear on the PC-specific version of the service. Negotiations to bring the game to PC Game Pass have been ongoing since at least 2023. During Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, internal documents revealed that Take-Two Interactive requested between $12 million and $15 million per month to include the game in the service. In July 2024, Tez2 shared on social media that discussions had progressed, Pure Xbox reported.

Also read: Death Stranding 2 Collector's Edition pre-orders live: Secure early access and exclusive in-game bonuses

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Possible Requirements and Game Access

If GTA 5 joins PC Game Pass, it would likely require the Rockstar Games launcher for authentication. Many third-party titles on the service already follow this pattern, needing separate launchers despite being accessed through the Xbox app. If the game is available for a limited period, players could continue their progress by purchasing the game separately.

Also read: GTA 6 release date may be closer than expected as new clues spark speculation

Impact on PC Players and GTA Online

On PC, GTA 5 typically includes access to GTA Online, unlike on Xbox and PlayStation, where online play may require a separate subscription. If added to PC Game Pass, the multiplayer component would likely be included. Since purchases through the Rockstar Launcher qualify for GTA 5 Enhanced, the version on Game Pass could offer improved graphics and faster loading times.

Also read: Xbox controller to get new ways to type, navigate and more on Windows 11 PC in upcoming feature update

PC players recently expressed disappointment when Rockstar confirmed that GTA 6 would initially be released only on consoles. Making GTA 5 available on PC Game Pass could expand its audience and might attract more console players to the PC platform. However, neither Rockstar Games nor Microsoft has officially confirmed the addition of GTA 5 to PC Game Pass.