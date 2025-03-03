John Cena's cryptic Instagram post sparks wild speculation about his involvement in GTA 6

The excitement surrounding GTA 6 has only intensified since its announcement in 2023, with Rockstar Games offering little in the way of official updates. Fans have been left to speculate about what the highly anticipated title will include. Amidst these rumors, a notable figure from the entertainment world has added fuel to the fire.

On March 2, 2025, John Cena, a prominent WWE Superstar and Hollywood actor, posted an image of GTA 6 on his Instagram account. The image, which is identical to the cover art used by Rockstar during the initial reveal, reads, "coming 2025." Cena's post has generated a great deal of buzz among fans, leading many to wonder if this signals his involvement in the upcoming game.

WWE Heel Turn and GTA 6 Connection

This post follows Cena's major heel turn at WWE's Elimination Chamber 2025, where he triumphed over Cody Rhodes in a dramatic match. After his victory, Cena teamed up with The Rock to deliver a decisive blow to Rhodes. It was just hours after this turn that Cena shared the GTA 6 image, teasing fans around the world.

While it remains unclear whether Cena's post is a playful tease or a hint at a more significant role in the game, many suspect it could be a part of his wrestling persona as a villain. Given the connection between Cena's wrestling character and his social media presence, the post may simply be another move in his heel antics.

More Celebrities Linked to GTA 6

However, Cena is not the only celebrity whose name has surfaced in connection with GTA 6. Rumors about various high-profile figures, including DJ Khaled, have emerged, further fueling speculation that the upcoming title could feature a star-studded cast.

With Rockstar Games set to release the second trailer for GTA 6 soon, fans can expect more details to surface. The next few months promise to be a thrilling time for the Grand Theft Auto community as they eagerly await more news on this highly anticipated game.