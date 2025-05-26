Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

Hero MotoCorp and Krafton India have joined forces to bring a new experience to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players. This partnership marks the first collaboration between India's two-wheeler industry and the gaming sector, aiming to connect the virtual and real worlds through a “phygital” approach.

In-Game Bikes and Hero-Themed Gear: Availability

Starting May 25, BGMI users will be able to access two Hero motorcycles within the game: the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and the Xtreme 125R. These vehicles come with unique designs based on the actual motorcycles, offering players a chance to ride high-performance bikes inspired by real models. Along with the bikes, the collaboration features an exclusive Hero-themed gear drop. Players can unlock a special outfit, helmet, and backpack, all designed to match the Hero brand's style.

Krafton India's business development and partnerships lead, Seddharth Merrotra, explained that the collaboration aims to connect virtual game experiences with real-world ownership. He emphasised that players will now interact with the Hero brand both inside the game and beyond it.

What's New in the BGMI 3.8 Update

Alongside this partnership, BGMI recently launched its 3.8 update. This update introduced the Steampunk Frontier Theme Mode, available for a limited time. The new Royale Pass offers fresh outfits, emotes, and crate coupons. Players can also find new vehicles and other features added in this update. Furthermore, Krafton shared details about the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS), including the tournament format and prize pool.

Gameplay Tips for Better Performance

To improve your gameplay in BGMI, you should focus on key strategies. Solo players are encouraged to enhance communication with teammates, as teamwork increases chances of success. Staying inside the safe white zone is essential to avoid damage from the shrinking play area. Additionally, managing supplies like ammunition, health kits, and grenades can extend survival during matches. These tips aim to help players maximise their chances of winning in BGMI's evolving game environment.