Krafton India introduces ‘WoW mode’ maps in BGMI to teach gamers life skills and safety - All details

Krafton India has rolled out the World of Wonder (WoW) mode maps in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) to offer players an interactive learning experience. These new educational maps aim to teach important life skills, including fire safety, environmental awareness, and road safety.

Currently, three maps are available to players:

Fire Rescue - Be a Hero | Map Code: 10564 Environmental Crisis - Save Verdantia | Map Code: 10596 Road Safety Rally | Map Code: 10341

Each map offers players the opportunity to engage with a unique set of challenges:

Fire Rescue – Be a Hero: In this map, players participate in fire safety simulations. They learn to extinguish fires, evacuate people, and provide first aid, all while gaining skills that could be applied in real-life emergencies.

Environmental Crisis – Save Verdantia: Players take on the role of Eco-Investigators in this map. They restore a polluted city by planting trees, managing waste, and addressing environmental violations. The game emphasizes the importance of sustainable practices and the role individuals play in preserving the environment.

Road Safety Rally: This map simulates real-world traffic conditions, where players are required to navigate the streets while adhering to traffic rules. It highlights the importance of helmet use, obeying traffic signals, and respecting pedestrian crossings.

“Gaming has become a powerful tool for education, especially with over 590 million gamers in India. By integrating life skills into the gaming experience, we aim to create a platform that drives positive change beyond entertainment, said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India.

In addition to the educational maps, leaks have surfaced online suggesting new features in the upcoming BGMI 3.7 update. Reports indicate a new Golden Dynasty theme mode, new events, items like the Golden and Blue Dagger, new vehicles, consumables like Shawarma, and other exciting additions. The game has also introduced a series of smaller maps under the name WoW Wakao, which include unique gameplay rules compared to the standard formats.