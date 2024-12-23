KRAFTON India reveals 2025 esports roadmap: 4 crore pool, Rising Star programme, college tour and more

KRAFTON India has laid out its Esports roadmap for the first half of 2025, setting the stage for an exciting year of tournaments, community initiatives, and support for emerging talent across the country. Building on its success in recent years, KRAFTON India is focusing on increasing opportunities for players and enhancing the esports landscape in India.

The first major event of the year will be the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) 2025, set to open registrations on January 3, 2025. The tournament will feature a prize pool of Rs. 2 Crores, providing an opportunity for new players to showcase their skills in the competitive esports ecosystem. The BGIS LAN Finals will take place in Kolkata in April 2025, offering an exciting in-person experience for both players and fans alike.

Following BGIS, KRAFTON India will host the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS) 2025, an invite-only tournament for the country's top professional teams. The BMPS will also have a Rs. 2 Crore prize pool, further cementing KRAFTON's commitment to raising the stakes for the best players in the country.

KRAFTON India Rising Star Program

KRAFTON India also announced the launch of the Rising Star program, which is designed to identify and mentor promising esports players and content creators. This initiative aims to guide in areas such as live streaming, content creation, and personal branding to help emerging talents make their mark in the competitive scene. Full details on the program will be revealed soon.

Esports College Campus Tour

Another key initiative for KRAFTON India in 2025 is the continuation of its Esports College Campus Tour, which will expand to more institutions nationwide. The tour, with a prize pool exceeding Rs. 2 Crores, will offer over Rs. 2 Lakh to each host college. It has already engaged students at prestigious institutions like IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, and K.J. Somaiya College of Engineering.

Karan Pathak, Associate Director of Esports at KRAFTON India, expressed excitement over the upcoming events and initiatives. He stated, “We are thrilled to unveil the 2025 roadmap for KRAFTON India Esports as we continue our mission to foster the growth of Esports in India. Alongside our flagship events, we are strengthening community engagement through initiatives like the Esports College Campus Tour, which will expand to even more colleges across the country. Our Rising Star program represents a pivotal step in spotlighting upcoming Esports talent in the country and providing them the necessary tools to make a mark in the industry.”

For those interested in participating, registrations for KRAFTON India's 2025 tournaments will open on January 3rd through the revamped KRAFTON India Esports website.