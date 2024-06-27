 Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers | Gaming News
GTA 5 update has fans buzzing with theories about hidden clues for the long-awaited GTA 6. New elements in the update have some gamers speculating about potential features and plotlines in the next game.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 27 2024, 10:35 IST
GTA 5 update fuels fan theories on GTA 6 features and potential storyline. (Rockstar Games )

In a recent update to GTA 5, fans believe Rockstar Games is subtly teasing features for the highly anticipated GTA 6. This speculation is fueled by various new elements in the update, leaving fans abuzz with theories and conjectures.

As anticipation for GTA 6 continues to build, fans are closely scrutinising every detail in the latest GTA 5 updates. The gaming community, including Xbox enthusiasts, is particularly anxious about the upcoming title, especially regarding concerns over key features potentially being locked behind paywalls in GTA Online. This worry has sparked debates about whether similar monetization strategies might carry over to GTA 6.

Bounty Hunting Update Hints at GTA 6 Roleplay Mechanics?

The latest GTA 5 update has led some fans to believe that Rockstar is testing new mechanics that will appear in GTA 6. Speculation arose on Reddit, with user salty-warden-_21 proposing that a recent GTA 5 update could be Rockstar's way of trying out features for a roleplaying mode in GTA 6. This theory is based on a screenshot showing the new bounty hunting dispatch work added to the game.

Imaginative Fan Theories Emerge

Fans have taken this speculation further, crafting imaginative narratives about the next instalment. One player, Boiled_Thought, offered a lighthearted theory about a potential twist in GTA 6. They proposed that Lucia and Jason might be disgusted by their criminal activities and choose to become police officers, a first for the series. The whole second half of the game is busting past associates and working wholeheartedly with the law.” The idea of such a twist has left the community buzzing about possible plotlines.

Not Everyone on Board with Speculation Train

However, not all fans are convinced these updates hint at GTA 6. Some argue that the new missions are merely recycled content from previous games. User MeepersOfficial pointed out, “These police missions are in GTA III, VC, SA, and 4. This update feels uninspired. It simply recycles old content.”

While it's unclear whether these speculations hold any truth, the excitement and creativity of the fanbase are undeniable. For now, Rockstar remains tight-lipped, leaving fans to their theories and eager anticipation for the next major reveal.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 10:34 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets