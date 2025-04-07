Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Leaked GTA 6 price sparks debate: Could Rockstar's next game set a new price standard?

A leaked pre-order listing for GTA 6 has fans buzzing over its potential price, sparking intense speculation about what Rockstar's upcoming game might cost.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 07 2025, 07:39 IST
GTA 6 Trailer 2 launch: 5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see
1/6 New Vehicles Expected in GTA 6 Trailer 2: Rockstar Games may unveil new vehicles in GTA 6 Trailer 2. While the first trailer showed familiar models, the next trailer could introduce new cars, bikes, boats, and helicopters, along with returning vehicles from GTA Online. (Rockstar Games)
2/6 A Second City Might Appear: Fans anticipate the introduction of a second city in GTA 6. The game’s setting in the state of Leonida, along with leaks suggesting Port Gellhorn, could be confirmed in the upcoming trailer, expanding the game's map. (Rockstar Games)
3/6 Multiple Protagonists Confirmed: The game is expected to feature two protagonists, a male and a female, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. This could mark the first time a female character takes the lead in the series, following the success of multiple protagonists in GTA 5. (Rockstar Games)
4/6 Lucia’s Partner’s Identity: The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia, but her partner remained unnamed. Reports from development leaks suggest he might be Jason, and the next trailer could reveal his official name, clarifying the second playable character’s role. (Rockstar Games)
5/6 Potential Release Date: Currently, GTA 6 is slated for Fall 2025, but fans expect the next trailer to provide a more specific release date. Speculation includes a reveal during Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call on February 6, 2025. (Rockstar Games)
6/6 As the Fall 2025 release approaches, fans continue to speculate on details to be unveiled in GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games is expected to provide answers to long-awaited questions, fueling excitement for the game’s launch. (Rockstar Games)
A recent listing for GTA 6 suggests a potential $112 price, which has sparked debate among fans. (Rockstar Games)

A recent pre-order listing for Grand Theft Auto 6 by a Swiss retailer has sparked heated discussions regarding the potential price of the upcoming game. The listing, briefly visible on Brack's website, displayed the game available for pre-order at 99 Swiss Francs, which is approximately $112. Although the page has since been taken down, the brief appearance of the listing has ignited speculation on how much Rockstar's highly anticipated title could cost.

The listing, now removed, suggests that GTA 6 might carry a premium price. Screenshots of the page began circulating on social media, fueling concerns that Rockstar could be setting a new price standard for major game releases. Reports from Destructoid confirmed that the price listed by Brack was marked as genuine, further intensifying discussions about the potential price point for the game.

Also read: Xbox Game Pass may add GTA 5 in April to prepare players for GTA 6 launch - Details

No Official Word from Rockstar or Take-Two

As of now, Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have not provided any official details regarding the price of GTA 6. However, rumours about the game's cost have circulated for some time, with many expecting the price to exceed the typical $70 seen for most next-gen titles. The substantial development time and the expansive nature of the game have led some to believe that a higher price may be justified, while others worry about the impact such a price could have on the future of gaming.

Also read: iPhone users can now play Nintendo DS games online with Android and console gamers worldwide

Gamers Divided Over Possible Price Hike

The price leak has divided the gaming community. Some fans argue that with its vast open world, cutting-edge graphics, and vast content, GTA 6 could warrant a higher price. The game's first trailer set records for viewership, and excitement for the game continues to grow. However, many players remain hesitant about paying more than the usual price for a new release.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2 launching on June 5: Features, game lineup, pricing, and more details revealed

It's still unclear if the $112 price shown was a placeholder or a marketing strategy by the retailer to capitalise on the game's buzz. Until Rockstar officially confirms the price, fans will continue to debate whether GTA 6 will set a new pricing trend for blockbuster games.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 07:39 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets