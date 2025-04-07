Leaked GTA 6 price sparks debate: Could Rockstar's next game set a new price standard?

A recent pre-order listing for Grand Theft Auto 6 by a Swiss retailer has sparked heated discussions regarding the potential price of the upcoming game. The listing, briefly visible on Brack's website, displayed the game available for pre-order at 99 Swiss Francs, which is approximately $112. Although the page has since been taken down, the brief appearance of the listing has ignited speculation on how much Rockstar's highly anticipated title could cost.

The listing, now removed, suggests that GTA 6 might carry a premium price. Screenshots of the page began circulating on social media, fueling concerns that Rockstar could be setting a new price standard for major game releases. Reports from Destructoid confirmed that the price listed by Brack was marked as genuine, further intensifying discussions about the potential price point for the game.

Also read

No Official Word from Rockstar or Take-Two

As of now, Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have not provided any official details regarding the price of GTA 6. However, rumours about the game's cost have circulated for some time, with many expecting the price to exceed the typical $70 seen for most next-gen titles. The substantial development time and the expansive nature of the game have led some to believe that a higher price may be justified, while others worry about the impact such a price could have on the future of gaming.

Gamers Divided Over Possible Price Hike

The price leak has divided the gaming community. Some fans argue that with its vast open world, cutting-edge graphics, and vast content, GTA 6 could warrant a higher price. The game's first trailer set records for viewership, and excitement for the game continues to grow. However, many players remain hesitant about paying more than the usual price for a new release.

It's still unclear if the $112 price shown was a placeholder or a marketing strategy by the retailer to capitalise on the game's buzz. Until Rockstar officially confirms the price, fans will continue to debate whether GTA 6 will set a new pricing trend for blockbuster games.