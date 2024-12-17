Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Lenovo set to launch Legion Go S handheld gaming console powered by SteamOS at CES 2025

Lenovo set to launch Legion Go S handheld gaming console powered by SteamOS at CES 2025

Lenovo is set to unveil its Legion Go S handheld gaming console powered by SteamOS at CES 2025. Here’s what we know so far.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 17 2024, 14:40 IST
Lenovo is set to unveil the Legion Go S handheld gaming console powered by SteamOS at CES 2025. (Lenovo)

Lenovo is set to introduce new handheld gaming consoles at CES 2025, including the much-anticipated Legion Go S model. The company plans to unveil several devices, with one running SteamOS, the Linux-based operating system used by Valve's Steam Deck.

Lenovo Legion Go S: Design and Features (Leaked)

Leaked images of Lenovo's upcoming consoles have provided early glimpses into their design and features, The Verge reported. The Legion Go S, which will include a button featuring the Steam logo, positions itself as a direct competitor to the Steam Deck. While the exact color options are yet to be confirmed, reports indicate that the black variant will include the Steam button, while the white version may not. This suggests Lenovo could offer two different operating systems: one powered by SteamOS and the other, possibly running Windows.

PlayStation turns 30: Free PS Plus subscription and more

New Models and Expected Features

Exclusive images shared by tipster Evan Blass indicate that the Legion Go S could be the first third-party handheld device running SteamOS. If confirmed, it would compete head-to-head with the Steam Deck. However, Lenovo is also expected to announce a larger version, the Legion Go, which continues the detachable gamepad design seen in the original model released earlier this year.

Epic Games holiday sale: Claim 16 free games and enjoy huge discounts until January 2025

The larger Legion Go model may replace the current 8.8-inch IPS LCD display with an OLED screen, offering improved colour quality and response times. The new model could also feature an AMD Z2 Extreme chip, although these details remain unverified. The detachable gamepad design will remain but with ergonomic updates, including smoother edges and redesigned mouse buttons on the right controller. The new controllers are aimed at improving comfort, and addressing earlier concerns. Additionally, a protective cover will shield the charging rail, preventing the copper charging pins from causing discomfort.

Netflix to offer free access to 'Squid Game: Unleashed' mobile game for non-subscribers at launch

SteamOS Exclusivity for Legion Go S

Although the Legion Go S will likely run SteamOS, the larger Legion Go may continue with Windows for now. Images suggest the larger model lacks the Steam button, reinforcing the idea that SteamOS will be exclusive to the Legion Go S in this lineup.

Valve recently announced plans to expand SteamOS beyond the Steam Deck, with devices like the ASUS ROG Ally expected to feature the OS in the future. Lenovo's Legion Go S appears to be the next in line, bringing competition to the handheld gaming market.

First Published Date: 17 Dec, 14:40 IST
