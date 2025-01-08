Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Lenovo unveils Legion Go S handheld gaming console with AMD Ryzen processors

Lenovo unveils Legion Go S handheld gaming console with AMD Ryzen processors

Lenovo has unveiled the Legion Go S handheld gaming console, powered by AMD Ryzen processors, offering a high-performance, portable gaming experience. Here’s what you need to know.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 08 2025, 18:37 IST
Icon
Lenovo unveils AI-powered gaming lineup in India - Legion Pro Series takes center stage
Lenovo Legion Go S handheld gaming console
1/6 Lenovo introduces four laptops in its gaming lineup in India - Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i, featuring advanced technology and powerful components. (Lenovo)
image caption
2/6 Legion Pro 7i and Pro 5i target competitive gamers with Intel Core i9 processors, NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics, and advanced cooling technology for optimal performance.  (Lenovo)
image caption
3/6 Legion 7i and 5i offer top-tier performance with Intel Core i9 processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, and innovative thermal solutions for immersive gaming experiences.
image caption
4/6 All laptops feature Lenovo PureSight Gaming Displays, TrueStrike keyboards, and AI chips for enhanced performance and customization options. (Lenovo)
image caption
5/6 Customers can enjoy benefits like a free 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, access to Legion Arena app, and Legion Ultimate Support service for troubleshooting assistance. (Lenovo)
image caption
6/6 Pricing starts from INR 129,990 for Legion 5i and INR 177,990 for Legion 7i, with customization available exclusively on Lenovo.com, delivering within 4 weeks in select cities. (Lenovo)
Lenovo Legion Go S handheld gaming console
icon View all Images
Lenovo unveils the Legion Go S handheld gaming console with AMD Ryzen processors at CES 2025.

Lenovo has unveiled its latest handheld gaming device, the Legion Go S, at CES 2025. The console is available in two versions: one running Windows 11 and another powered by SteamOS. Equipped with AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme processors, the Legion Go S offers up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, providing solid performance for gaming. Lenovo also teased a prototype for the upcoming Legion Go 2, which will feature an upgraded processor later this year.

The Legion Go S comes with an 8-inch WQXGA LCD display, offering a resolution of 1,920×1,200 pixels. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and provides a peak brightness of 500 nits. The console also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, with two USB 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and two 2W built-in speakers for audio output.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
30% OFF
Lenovo K9
  • Black
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹6,999Original price:₹9,999
Buy now
19% OFF
Lenovo K8 Plus
  • Venom Black
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹6,490Original price:₹7,999
Buy now
I Kall Z7
  • Blue
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
₹6,499
Check details
44% OFF
Micromax IN 1B
  • Blue
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹5,890Original price:₹10,499
Buy now

Also read: WWE 2K25: A new era of wrestling action coming soon to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Lenovo Legion Go S: Pricing and Availability

The Windows 11 variant of the Legion Go S will be priced starting at $729.99 (around 62,700) and will go on sale later this month. A more affordable configuration will be available in May, starting at $599.99 (approximately Rs. 51,500). The SteamOS version will be priced at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 42,900) and is expected to launch in May as well. The device will be offered in two color options: Glacier White and Nebula Violet. Lenovo has not disclosed the release date for the Legion Go 2 yet.

Also read: Nvidia GeForce Now launches in India, bringing cloud gaming and AAA titles to more gamers

Lenovo Legion Go S: Specifications and Features

The Legion Go S is powered by AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processors, supported by up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM. For storage, users can choose up to 1TB of SSD space, with the option to expand via a MicroSD card slot. The console houses a 55.5Wh three-cell battery, which can be charged to 85 per cent in one hour using the included 65W adapter. The device measures 299×127.55×22.6mm and weighs approximately 740g.

Also read: NVIDIA RTX 50 Series Launched With DLSS 4, Multi Frame Generation: 5 FAQs Answered

Lenovo Legion Go 2 Prototype: Features and Features

Alongside the Legion Go S, Lenovo revealed a prototype for the Legion Go 2, which boasts an 8.8-inch WUXGA OLED display, offering a resolution of 1,920×1,200 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. This model is expected to run on an upgraded AMD Ryzen Z2 series processor, with up to 32GB of RAM clocked at speeds up to 7500MHz. The Legion Go 2 will likely offer similar connectivity and storage options as the Go S but will feature a larger 74Wh four-cell battery, supporting fast charging with a 65W charger. The prototype weighs around 1kg and measures 295.6×136.7×42.25mm, but final specs may differ upon official release.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jan, 18:37 IST
Tags:
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2

5 must-play GTA-Like games to play before GTA 6 launches (2025)
WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25: A new era of wrestling action coming soon to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
Nvidia GeForce Now

Nvidia GeForce Now launches in India, bringing cloud gaming and AAA titles to more gamers
GTA 6

GTA 6 release: Here’s why GTA fans should explore Liberty City before the new era of Vice City arrives
DLSS 4 is the latest version of NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling technology, designed to enhance gaming performance.

NVIDIA RTX 50 Series Launched With DLSS 4, Multi Frame Generation: 5 FAQs Answered

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets