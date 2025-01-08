Lenovo unveils Legion Go S handheld gaming console with AMD Ryzen processors

Lenovo has unveiled its latest handheld gaming device, the Legion Go S, at CES 2025. The console is available in two versions: one running Windows 11 and another powered by SteamOS. Equipped with AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme processors, the Legion Go S offers up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, providing solid performance for gaming. Lenovo also teased a prototype for the upcoming Legion Go 2, which will feature an upgraded processor later this year.

The Legion Go S comes with an 8-inch WQXGA LCD display, offering a resolution of 1,920×1,200 pixels. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and provides a peak brightness of 500 nits. The console also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, with two USB 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and two 2W built-in speakers for audio output.

Lenovo Legion Go S: Pricing and Availability

The Windows 11 variant of the Legion Go S will be priced starting at $729.99 (around ₹62,700) and will go on sale later this month. A more affordable configuration will be available in May, starting at $599.99 (approximately Rs. 51,500). The SteamOS version will be priced at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 42,900) and is expected to launch in May as well. The device will be offered in two color options: Glacier White and Nebula Violet. Lenovo has not disclosed the release date for the Legion Go 2 yet.

Lenovo Legion Go S: Specifications and Features

The Legion Go S is powered by AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processors, supported by up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM. For storage, users can choose up to 1TB of SSD space, with the option to expand via a MicroSD card slot. The console houses a 55.5Wh three-cell battery, which can be charged to 85 per cent in one hour using the included 65W adapter. The device measures 299×127.55×22.6mm and weighs approximately 740g.

Lenovo Legion Go 2 Prototype: Features and Features

Alongside the Legion Go S, Lenovo revealed a prototype for the Legion Go 2, which boasts an 8.8-inch WUXGA OLED display, offering a resolution of 1,920×1,200 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. This model is expected to run on an upgraded AMD Ryzen Z2 series processor, with up to 32GB of RAM clocked at speeds up to 7500MHz. The Legion Go 2 will likely offer similar connectivity and storage options as the Go S but will feature a larger 74Wh four-cell battery, supporting fast charging with a 65W charger. The prototype weighs around 1kg and measures 295.6×136.7×42.25mm, but final specs may differ upon official release.