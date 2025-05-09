Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here’s everything you need to know

Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here's everything you need to know

Mafia: The Old Country is set to launch on August 8, 2025, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. Know the price, pre-order details, supported system and more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: May 09 2025, 16:55 IST
Hangar 13 has revealed the release date, price and more for the game Mafia: The Old Country. (2K Games)

The much-anticipated game, Mafia: The Old Country, has officially announced its release date and revealed a fresh gameplay trailer. Set for launch on August 8, 2025, it will be available across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. Players can now pre-order the game on all supported platforms, as confirmed by 2K Games. Here's everything we know about Mafia: The Old Country.

Mafia: The Old Country - A Story Set in Early 1900s Sicily

Mafia: The Old Country serves as a prequel to the original Mafia game, bringing players back to the early 1900s in Sicily. The title takes a more focused approach compared to its predecessors, offering a linear experience instead of an open-world structure. Developer Hangar 13 has crafted a story that traces the roots of organised crime and the rise of the Cosa Nostra through the eyes of Enzo Favara, a young man who joins the Torrisi crime family.

In this game, players will follow Enzo's journey from an oath of loyalty to climbing the ranks of the family. Mafia: The Old Country promises a narrative-driven experience that delivers on both intense storytelling and period-accurate details, immersing players in early 20th-century Sicily. With this game, Hangar 13 aims to offer a story that is grounded, emotional, and intense.

Unlike previous titles in the Mafia franchise, The Old Country opts for a linear format rather than an open-world experience. According to the developers, this design will allow for a more focused story, with players not needing to commit vast amounts of time to enjoy the full experience. While the open world is absent, players will still explore the environment using period-specific modes of transport such as horses and vintage vehicles, as shown in the recently unveiled gameplay trailer. The trailer highlights immersive visuals and gameplay, drawing inspiration from narrative-driven games like those from Naughty Dog.

Mafia: The Old Country: Pricing and Pre-order Details

The game will come in two editions: Standard and Deluxe. The Standard Edition includes the base game and is priced at $49.99 (Rs. 3,799 on PlayStation Store and Rs. 2,899 on Steam). The Deluxe Edition, priced at $59.99 (Rs. 4,599 on PlayStation Store and Rs. 3,429 on Steam), offers additional content like the Padrino Pack, featuring special weapons, outfits, a limousine, and a horse. It also includes the Gatto Nero Pack, along with the game's original score and a digital artbook.

First Published Date: 09 May, 16:55 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets