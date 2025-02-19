Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Marvel Rivals to bring major balance changes and new heroes in upcoming mid-season update

Marvel Rivals to bring major balance changes and new heroes in upcoming mid-season update

Marvel Rivals is gearing up for its mid-season patch with exciting balance changes, new heroes, and updates that promise to shake up the game’s dynamics.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 19 2025, 18:44 IST
Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals is introducing significant balance changes, new heroes, and a map in its mid-season update. (marvelrivals)

Marvel Rivals fans can expect significant changes in the game's balance with the upcoming mid-season update scheduled for February 21. While NetEase has previously focused on minor tweaks and bug fixes, this patch introduces notable changes aimed at refining the game's mechanics. The update will also bring new heroes, the Human Torch and the Thing, to the roster, along with an additional map, Central Park.

Marvel Rivals: Changes to Chrono Tokens and Currency Conversion

In a developer update, NetEase highlighted several adjustments set to impact the game's balance. The new heroes, Human Torch and Thing will join as a Duelist and Vanguard, respectively. The update also adds a new Central Park map, though the developer has not yet confirmed the game mode associated with it, according to the Kotaku report.

One of the more notable changes in this patch is the conversion of excess Chrono Tokens, the currency used for battle pass unlocks, into Units, the standard in-game currency. However, NetEase clarified that the conversion will occur at a specific ratio, although the exact details remain undisclosed.

"Triple-Strategist" Meta

NetEase also addressed concerns regarding the “triple-Strategist” meta, where players rely heavily on healing support heroes, making it a dominant strategy in competitive play. To counter this, the developer is making adjustments to reduce its effectiveness. Specifically, the ultimate charge for heroes like Cloak & Dagger will be increased, while the ultimate charge for heroes such as Venom and Magik will be decreased. These changes aim to balance the influence of healing support heroes and prevent matches from becoming too slow-paced.

Changes to Hero Survivability

Additionally, adjustments to the survivability of Doctor Strange and Magneto are on the way, along with "moderate tweaks" for Storm and Moon Knight. According to Lead Combat Designer Zhiyong, the goal is to make every match feel more exciting and fast-paced, avoiding prolonged battles that can hinder the overall gameplay experience.

Looking ahead, NetEase plans to release major balance updates twice each season, along with smaller adjustments to address urgent issues in between. These changes indicate that the developer is focused on improving gameplay dynamics and ensuring a more balanced and engaging experience for all players.

First Published Date: 19 Feb, 18:44 IST
