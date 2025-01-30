Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to hit PC tonight: Find out if your system can handle it

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to hit PC tonight: Find out if your system can handle it

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is all set to land on PC tonight with enhanced graphics and customisation. Check if your system meets the requirements for an epic gaming experience.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 30 2025, 19:37 IST
Spider-Man 2
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is launching tonight on PC with enhanced graphics and gameplay. (Steam)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to launch on PC tonight, bringing the action-packed superhero experience to a wider audience. Developed by Insomniac Games and optimised for PC by Nixxes Software, the game introduces enhanced ray tracing, ultra-wide support, and performance scalability to cater to various hardware configurations.

The PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ensures that players can enjoy the game regardless of their system's specifications, offering options from low settings to high-end performance. Whether you're playing on a budget PC or pushing the limits with top-tier hardware, the game adapts to your setup.




Check Your System's Compatibility

To make sure you can enjoy a seamless web-slinging adventure, here's a breakdown of the system requirements:

Minimum Requirements (720p @ 30 FPS – Very Low Settings)

  • CPU: Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Storage: 140 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit, version 1909 or later)

This setup is designed for users with budget hardware, providing basic gameplay at 720p resolution and 30 FPS.

Recommended Requirements (1080p @ 60 FPS – Medium Settings)

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Storage: 140 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit, version 1909 or later)

For smooth 1080p gameplay at 60 FPS, this configuration strikes a balance between performance and visuals.

High Settings (1440p @ 60 FPS – Enhanced Visuals)

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-11400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Storage: 140 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit, version 1909 or later)

This setup provides high-quality visuals with 1440p resolution at 60 FPS, delivering a more immersive experience for gamers seeking enhanced graphics.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is going live tonight for PC players, offering both a cinematic open-world experience and significant customisation options. Check your system to ensure an optimal gaming experience.

First Published Date: 30 Jan, 19:37 IST
