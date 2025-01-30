Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to hit PC tonight: Find out if your system can handle it
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is all set to land on PC tonight with enhanced graphics and customisation. Check if your system meets the requirements for an epic gaming experience.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to launch on PC tonight, bringing the action-packed superhero experience to a wider audience. Developed by Insomniac Games and optimised for PC by Nixxes Software, the game introduces enhanced ray tracing, ultra-wide support, and performance scalability to cater to various hardware configurations.
The PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ensures that players can enjoy the game regardless of their system's specifications, offering options from low settings to high-end performance. Whether you're playing on a budget PC or pushing the limits with top-tier hardware, the game adapts to your setup.
Check Your System's Compatibility
To make sure you can enjoy a seamless web-slinging adventure, here's a breakdown of the system requirements:
Minimum Requirements (720p @ 30 FPS – Very Low Settings)
- CPU: Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT
- RAM: 16 GB
- Storage: 140 GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit, version 1909 or later)
This setup is designed for users with budget hardware, providing basic gameplay at 720p resolution and 30 FPS.
Recommended Requirements (1080p @ 60 FPS – Medium Settings)
- CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700
- RAM: 16 GB
- Storage: 140 GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit, version 1909 or later)
For smooth 1080p gameplay at 60 FPS, this configuration strikes a balance between performance and visuals.
High Settings (1440p @ 60 FPS – Enhanced Visuals)
- CPU: Intel Core i5-11400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800
- RAM: 16 GB
- Storage: 140 GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit, version 1909 or later)
This setup provides high-quality visuals with 1440p resolution at 60 FPS, delivering a more immersive experience for gamers seeking enhanced graphics.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is going live tonight for PC players, offering both a cinematic open-world experience and significant customisation options. Check your system to ensure an optimal gaming experience.
