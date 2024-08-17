Meta puts "GTA San Andreas VR" project on indefinite hold, leaving fans disappointed and uncertain

Meta's virtual reality project for "GTA San Andreas" has been put on hold indefinitely, according to a recent update from the company. Since its announcement in 2021, fans of both Grand Theft Auto and Meta Quest have eagerly awaited the VR adaptation of the classic 2004 title. However, Meta's recent confirmation has left many in the gaming community disappointed.

Update from Meta's YouTube Channel

The update came on August 14, 2024, when Meta's official YouTube channel posted a trailer for Skydance's "Behemoth." In the comments, a user asked about the status of "GTA San Andreas VR." Meta responded by stating that the project is currently on hold as the company shifts its focus to other endeavours, according to a report by IGN. Despite the uncertainty, Meta expressed hope for future collaboration with Rockstar Games.

Fan Reactions and Project Status

This development has sparked mixed reactions among fans. While some remain optimistic about the project's eventual release, others have lost hope of experiencing the iconic game in virtual reality. The disappointment is palpable, especially since earlier updates had indicated that the project was still in progress, with no release date set.

Future of the VR Project

The indefinite pause on the VR adaptation is a blow to those who had anticipated a revival of "GTA San Andreas" in a new format. The game, originally released in 2004, remains a beloved title in the Grand Theft Auto series, and the VR version was expected to breathe new life into its gameplay.

Although the project was initially announced for Meta Quest 2, the newer Quest 3 has since hit the market without any sign of the VR version of the game. The delay raises questions about the future of the project and whether it will ever come to fruition.

For now, the "GTA San Andreas VR" project remains in limbo, leaving fans to wonder if they will ever get to experience the classic game in virtual reality.